MARVEL SNAP Launches Globally on Mobile and PC

“MARVEL SNAP is the most epic game of the year thanks to our amazing partners at Second Dinner and Marvel Entertainment, and there's no one better to help us launch this title globally than Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. We're excited for fans across the world to get their hands on MARVEL SNAP, so they can experience the multiverse of battles and challenges we have in store for them,” said Tom van Dam, Senior Director of Business Development and Partnerships for MARVEL SNAP (Nuverse).

“Since we started Second Dinner over four years ago, we’ve spent every waking moment obsessing over how to build the best card game anyone has ever played. Thanks to our unbelievable team, our awesome partners at Nuverse and Marvel, and our dedicated beta testers, I truly believe we’ve achieved that goal,” said Ben Brode, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner.

"A true labor of love, we've excitedly collaborated with the talented Second Dinner and Nuverse teams for years to bring this special and speedy card battler game to all of our Marvel fans and the wider gaming community worldwide," said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Games. "We're exceptionally delighted by the response and reactions we received during the beta testing and can't wait to hear and see what players think when they play MARVEL SNAP."

The new campaign with Samuel L. Jackson, created in partnership with Mischief @ No Fixed Address, finds Nick Fury confronted by S.H.I.E.L.D. as a young MARVEL SNAP fan unceremoniously claims Fury’s post as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Along with the commercial and out-of-home campaign taking over major cities across the US, MARVEL SNAP is releasing a dozen other comedic videos riffing off of Nick Fury’s replacement and encouraging fans to try and fill the Director’s boots themselves. For fans who think they have what it takes to replace the boss, they can visit: replacenickfury.com.

MARVEL SNAP is available in 13 languages across the world and available for download now on mobile and early access PC: www.MarvelSnap.com.

See what all the excitement was about at New York Comic Con this year!