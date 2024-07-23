Games
Join the POOL Party in 'MARVEL Strike Force'

Guess who? Some unexpected guests make a splash at Deadpool and Wolverine's pool party!

by Marika Hashimoto
If there's anyone that can convince Wolverine to relax by the pool, it's Deadpool. Well, maybe not relax, exactly. See who crashes the party in the latest campaign to arrive in MARVEL Strike Force, inspired by Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

This isn't just any party...It's time for a POOL Party!

POOL Party Campaign

You didn't think Deadpool would throw a party without a fancy story to go along with it, did you? Well, he tried, but we wouldn't let him!

POOL Party is a four-week adventure consisting of three difficulties: Story, Normal and Bonus. Each difficulty has four Chapters and each Chapter possesses four Missions.

Join Deadpool as he converts Nick Fury's Helicarrier into a massive summertime party pad (complete with swimming pool) while Fury is away on interdimensional business.

Lots of Free Stuff

Throughout the POOL Party celebration, rewards will rain down from multiple places, so keep your eyes peeled for login calendars, Free Claims and Inboxes with gold, gear and other juicy resources to quench your roster's thirst.

POOL Party Events

Yeah, yeah, yeah, an unforgettable story, a sweet costume, BUT WHAT ELSE? Oh, how about four weeks of milestone events chock-full of rewards? Party with each week's milestone to earn loot, including big ones likes these:

Week 1: Wolverine's "X-Men '97" Costume
Week 2: Wolverine's "Weapon X" Costume
Week 3: Mega Gold Orbs.
Week 4: Player Frame and Deadpool's Super Secret Costume

Bonus Events

Just like when two potato chips get stuck together to form a giant potato chip, we've got bonus events to pair with the POOL Party rewards.

Don't miss 3x XP to kick things off on July 27th at 2:00 PM (PDT).

So grab your swimsuit, beach towel—maybe a bag of ice if you'd be so kind—and get ready for a summer party you'll never forget!

Don't forget to head to the web daily for the Daily Free Claim and other Free Claims to grab extra event milestone points. If you haven't already, prepare now by linking your game to your Scopely Account in the "Options" menu.

Good luck, Commanders!

 

For the latest news on MARVEL Strike Force, follow Marvel Games on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram!

