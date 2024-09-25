Games
Published September 25, 2024

Unlock Your Dream Team on 'MARVEL Strike Force' With Limited-Time Promo Code

In celebration of Marvel's 85th Anniversary, 'MARVEL Strike Force' created a three-part series. Watch now and Dream On!

by Marika Hashimoto
Unlock Your Dream Team on 'MARVEL Strike Force' With Limited-Time Promo Code

Who’s on your dream team, and what threats will they battle to overcome?

MARVEL Strike Force created a three-part series to celebrate 85 years of Marvel! Check out these three spots, and don’t miss out on this limited-time promo code to unlock your Dream Team! Use Promo Code DREAM to unlock Captain America, Thor, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man!

To redeem the code, follow these easy steps:

  1. Install the game via iOS or Android
  2. Complete the in-game tutorial
  3. Sign in with ScopelyID
  4. Navigate to https://marvelstrikeforce.com/en/playergift
  5. Redeem code DREAM

 

That's it! Watch the full series below and Dream On, Commanders!

 

For the latest news on MARVEL Strike Force, follow Marvel Games on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram!

Captain America (Steve Rogers), Thor (Thor Odinson), Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

