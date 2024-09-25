Unlock Your Dream Team on 'MARVEL Strike Force' With Limited-Time Promo Code
In celebration of Marvel's 85th Anniversary, 'MARVEL Strike Force' created a three-part series. Watch now and Dream On!
Who’s on your dream team, and what threats will they battle to overcome?
MARVEL Strike Force created a three-part series to celebrate 85 years of Marvel! Check out these three spots, and don’t miss out on this limited-time promo code to unlock your Dream Team! Use Promo Code DREAM to unlock Captain America, Thor, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man!
To redeem the code, follow these easy steps:
- Install the game via iOS or Android
- Complete the in-game tutorial
- Sign in with ScopelyID
- Navigate to https://marvelstrikeforce.com/en/playergift
- Redeem code DREAM
That's it! Watch the full series below and Dream On, Commanders!
For the latest news on MARVEL Strike Force, follow Marvel Games on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
Marvel Studios Releases ‘Thunderbolts*’ Teaser Trailer and Poster
TV Shows
Kathryn Hahn on Her 'Agatha All Along' Return: ‘I’m Still Pinching Myself’
Live Events