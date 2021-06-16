Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Get Ready to Rock with the Prequel Novel and Art of Book

With an exclusive adventure leading directly into the game itself, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – No Guts, No Glory sees Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, as the Guardians of the Galaxy, turning a tidy profit as heroes for hire—or they will be, if Peter Quill can get his act together. An old Resistance base has a squatter, and it’s up to the Guardians to ‘gently escort’ them off the premises… and unmask a wartime traitor while they’re at it. It’s make or break time for the Guardians, and they do so love breaking things… Just hopefully not each other.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC digital, and Nintendo Switch – Cloud Version, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021.

Pre-orders are available now for the Standard and the Deluxe Editions.