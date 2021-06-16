Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Get Ready to Rock with the Prequel Novel and Art of Book
Marvel and Titan Books collaborate to publish official companion titles to the upcoming 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' game!
Ready to save the universe?
This past weekend, we announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a bold third-person narrative action-adventure game which combines original storytelling with electrifying single-player gameplay, during the Square Enix Presents — Summer Showcase 2021. And now we're back with even more great news. Get ready, it's gonna be a wild one!
Marvel and Titan Books are partnering to publish a range of official fiction and non-fiction titles, including the game's official prequel novel and the ultimate companion art book, for the forthcoming and hotly anticipated Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game, developed by Eidos-Montréal and published by Square Enix in collaboration with Marvel Games. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – No Guts, No Glory, written by M.K. England, acclaimed author of The Disasters, will be published in on November 2, 2021, alongside a full-colour coffee-table hardback, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – The Art of the Game by Matt Ralphs.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – The Art of the Game will capture the epic journey behind the scenes of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in a beautiful hardback book. Accompanied by fascinating insights from the talented artists and developers behind the game, the book features exclusive concept artwork and final designs of the characters, outfits, gear, ships, creatures, planets, and environments that make up its vast universe.
With an exclusive adventure leading directly into the game itself, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – No Guts, No Glory sees Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, as the Guardians of the Galaxy, turning a tidy profit as heroes for hire—or they will be, if Peter Quill can get his act together. An old Resistance base has a squatter, and it’s up to the Guardians to ‘gently escort’ them off the premises… and unmask a wartime traitor while they’re at it. It’s make or break time for the Guardians, and they do so love breaking things… Just hopefully not each other.
Pre-order Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – The Art of the Game and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – No Guts, No Glory on June 17 and get it on November 2, 2021!
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC digital, and Nintendo Switch – Cloud Version, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021.
Pre-orders are available now for the Standard and the Deluxe Editions. For full details on pre-order items and more information on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, please visit the official website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
