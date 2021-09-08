‘Marvel's Wolverine’ Is In Development Exclusively for PlayStation 5
SNIKT!
Marvel’s Wolverine is currently in development by Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5. Created in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation.
The adamantium-clawed mutant will lead the standalone game directed by Brian Horton (Creative Director) and Cameron Christian (Game Director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
