Games
Published September 8, 2021

‘Marvel's Wolverine’ Is In Development Exclusively for PlayStation 5

SNIKT!

by Marvel
Marvel’s Wolverine – Announcement Teaser | PS5

Marvel’s Wolverine is currently in development by Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5. Created in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation.

The adamantium-clawed mutant will lead the standalone game directed by Brian Horton (Creative Director) and Cameron Christian (Game Director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

 

Marvel's Wolverine Game Logo on Black

More details as the game develops.

Stay set to Marvel.com and follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

In this article: Wolverine (James Howlett), Marvel's Wolverine

