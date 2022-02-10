Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Elektra (Woman Without Fear)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes and Defenders, Elektra has a toolkit that includes Audible Sai, Shadow Dance and Queen of Strategy.

Don't underestimate the effect of Audible Sai. Taking a page from the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, Elektra throws her sais like batons. Stuns the target for 1 turn and creates a 2-turn Red Countdown tile that deals 3026 damage. (Max level 12163 damage)

With her intricate Shadow Dance, instead of dodging into the shadows herself, Elektra pulls her allies into safety. Elektra converts 3 random basic Yellow tiles into Trap tiles. When Elektra or her allies would take damage and there is a Trap tile on the board, the damage is reduced by 25% and a Trap tile is destroyed, generating AP and dealing 1254 damage. (Max level 5039 damage)

In a pinch, you can always rely on the Queen of Strategy. Maximize your moves when you choose the type of enemy tile Elektra is targeting next: Attack / Strike / Protect. Steal 1 tile(s) of that type and increase strength by 17. Queen of Strategy will target that type until used again. (Defaults to Strike.) (Max level increases strength by 70)

(PASSIVE) Elektra knows what her enemies are about to do. When an enemy creates tiles of the chosen type tiles, Elektra steals 1 of those tiles.