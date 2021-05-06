Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Knull (King in Black)

When the Celestials brought light to the universe, they revealed what existed in its emptiness. Knull, unborn, rose from newly created shadows to slay celestials and create an army of symbiotes. With the endless void as a source of power, Knull and his army will stop at nothing to draw the universe back into darkness. Now, he’s the latest character to land in Marvel Puzzle Quest!

The 5-Star Rarity character with affiliations Villains has a tool kit that includes Knull Space, Summon Dragons, and Amortal Coil.

Knull taps into the hive mind to expand his army and take back the void with Knull Space, a mid-cost black power. Destroy 1 Green basic tile and convert 2 random basic tiles to Purple (destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP).

With Summon Dragons, a green passive power, Knull draws power from destruction and adds to his army. At the start of the turn, if one does not exist, create a 3-turn Countdown tile that creates a strength 40 friendly Strike tile each turn. When this tile goes off, deal 321 permanent damage to the enemy team.

Using Amortal Coil, a high-cost purple power, existence is futile. Choose an enemy. Knull creates 2 Red 5-turn Countdown tiles that create 2 Red 80 strength Attack tiles. While one of these tiles is on the board, 20% of the damage dealt by the chosen enemy is also dealt to another random enemy. (PASSIVE) At the start of the turn, if there are 4 or more friendly special tiles on the board, deal 190 permanent damage to the enemy with the lowest health.