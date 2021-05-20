Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Lizard
When he tried the formula on himself, he discovered an unintended side effect.
To help the injured, Dr. Curtis Connors invented a serum based on the reptilian ability to regrow limbs. When he tried the formula on himself, he discovered an unintended side effect: transformation into the savage, mammal-hating Lizard! Now, he’s the lastest to join the ranks of Marvel Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with affiliation Villains and Sinister Six, LIzard has a tool kit that includes Ectothermic, Tail Whip, and R-Complex.
Using Ectothermic, a mid-cost green power, even cold blood can run hot in the right environment. Deals 249 damage to the enemy team. If there are 8 or fewer Blue tiles on the board, deal an extra 292 damage to a random enemy. If there are at least 10 Red tiles on the board, deal an extra 292 damage to a random enemy.
Lizard lashes his powerful tail at his foe with Tail Whip, a mix-cost black power. Deals 93 damage and stuns the target for 1 turn. (PASSIVE) Lizard sheds his tail in dire circumstances. When Lizard would take more than 792 damage, reduce that damage by 102 and create a 2-turn Countdown tile that restores 84 health to Lizard each turn. While this Countdown tile is on the board, Lizard cannot trigger Tail Whip or create another Tail Whip tile.
With R-Complex, a mid-cost purple power, Lizard activates aggressive responses in the brainstems of the nearby reptiles. Convert up to 2 basic tiles in the bottom row to 1-turn Fortified Repeater tiles, each of which fortifies itself, swaps 1 space up, and converts any swapped Blue tile to Red. When one of these Repeater tiles reaches the top row, it removes itself and its fortification and deals 232 damage. For each of these repeater tiles on the board, Lizard takes 6% less damage.
Lizard’s release schedule:
Introducing... Lizard
- May 20, 2021, 07:00 – May 27, 2021, 07:00
- Rewards Iso-8 and a Heroic Token
- Lizard (Classic) Shards in Progression rewards
Infinite Pursuit
- May 20, 2021, 07:00 – May 25, 2021, 02:00
- Rewards tokens to the Infinite Pursuit Cover Pack
- Lizard (Classic) in Placement rewards
Lost in Time
- May 24, 2021, 07:00 – May 28, 2021, 02:00
- Lizard (Classic) Shards in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D.
- May 23, 2021, 08:00 – MAy 28, 2021, 08:00
- Lizard (Classic) shards in Mission rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Lizard & Foes vault
Lizard’s Versus Tournaments
KRAKADOOM!
- May 20, 2021, 20:00 – May 24, 2021, 03:00
- Lizard (Classic) in Placement rewards
Tip the Scales
- May 23, 2021, 08:00 – May 26, 2021, 15:00
- Rewards tokens to the Lizard & Foes vault
