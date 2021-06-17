Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Mantis (The Infinity Saga)
Since joining the Guardians of the Galaxy, however, she has many role models to gain an understanding of appropriate social behavior.
A powerful empath that can feel and manipulate the emotions of others, Mantis is nonetheless unsure of herself around other people due to a life spent in isolation. Since joining the Guardians of the Galaxy, however, she has many role models from whom she hopes she can gain an understanding of appropriate social behavior. Now, she’s the latest character to land in Marvel Puzzle Quest!
The 4-Star Rarity character with affiliation Heroes and Guardians of the Galaxy has a tool kit that includes You are Afraid!, Oversharing, and Sleep!.
Using You are Afraid!, (PASSIVE) the enemy fears losing what they have, and Mantis amplifies that fear into a panic. Whenever you match or destroy an enemy special tile, create a 3-turn Purple Countdown tile that stuns a random enemy for 2 turns. If that enemy is already Stunned, they take 417 damage instead.
Oversharing, a mid-cost yellow power, Mantis speaks aloud someone’s deepest darkest secret, because she has heard this is a good way to make friends. Gives a chosen friendly Strike, Attack, or Protect tile to the enemy team and give a burst of 861 health to the ally with the least health. If that ally is a Guardian of the Galaxy, decrease the strength of the given tile by 22 (to a minimum of 1).
With a touch, Mantis can keep the strongest of minds docile with Sleep!. Stuns the target for 2 turns and creates a 2-turn Green Countdown tile that stuns that enemy for 2 turns and gives them a burst of 973 health. If this tile is matched by either team, deal 509 damage to the initially targeted enemy and stun Mantis for 2 turns. This power cannot be fired while a Sleep! tile is on the board.
Mantis’ release schedule and store offerings include:
Release Events:
Introducing… Mantis – June 17-24
- Rewards Iso-8 and a Heroic Token
- Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) Shards in Progression rewards
Meet Rocket & Groot – June 17-21
- Rewards tokens to the Meet Rocket & Groot Cover Pack
- Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) in Placement rewards
Venom Bomb – June 20-25
- Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – June 20-25
- Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) shards in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Mantis & Friends vault
Mantis & Friends – June 20-26
- 80 Item Vault
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) cover
- 1x Red Guardian (Alexei Shostakov) cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 3x 4-Stars
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Elektra (Assassin) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Captain America (Steve Rogers) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
Pick up Marvel Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
