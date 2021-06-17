Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Mantis (The Infinity Saga)

Using You are Afraid!, (PASSIVE) the enemy fears losing what they have, and Mantis amplifies that fear into a panic. Whenever you match or destroy an enemy special tile, create a 3-turn Purple Countdown tile that stuns a random enemy for 2 turns. If that enemy is already Stunned, they take 417 damage instead.

Oversharing, a mid-cost yellow power, Mantis speaks aloud someone’s deepest darkest secret, because she has heard this is a good way to make friends. Gives a chosen friendly Strike, Attack, or Protect tile to the enemy team and give a burst of 861 health to the ally with the least health. If that ally is a Guardian of the Galaxy, decrease the strength of the given tile by 22 (to a minimum of 1).

With a touch, Mantis can keep the strongest of minds docile with Sleep!. Stuns the target for 2 turns and creates a 2-turn Green Countdown tile that stuns that enemy for 2 turns and gives them a burst of 973 health. If this tile is matched by either team, deal 509 damage to the initially targeted enemy and stun Mantis for 2 turns. This power cannot be fired while a Sleep! tile is on the board.

Mantis’ release schedule and store offerings include:

Release Events:

Introducing… Mantis – June 17-24

Rewards Iso-8 and a Heroic Token

Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) Shards in Progression rewards

Meet Rocket & Groot – June 17-21

Rewards tokens to the Meet Rocket & Groot Cover Pack

Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) in Placement rewards

Venom Bomb – June 20-25

Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) in Progression rewards

Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – June 20-25

Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) shards in Progression rewards

Rewards tokens to the Mantis & Friends vault

Mantis & Friends – June 20-26

80 Item Vault 3x 4-Stars 1x Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) cover 1x Red Guardian (Alexei Shostakov) cover 1x Random 4-Star cover



7x Tokens 1x Legendary token 1x Mighty Token 2x Heroic Tokens 3x Beginner Support tokens

6x Iso-8 1x 5,000 Iso-8 2x 2,500 Iso-8 3x 1,000 Iso-8



15x 3-Stars 3x Elektra (Assassin) cover 12x Random 3-Star covers

49x 2-Stars 10x Captain America (Steve Rogers) cover 39x Random 2-Star covers



