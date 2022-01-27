Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Melinda May
Just don’t call her The Cavalry.
“Agent Melinda May is a master martial artist, markswoman, and spy. She is one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most dangerous agents, and her fighting prowess, resourcefulness, and dedication to duty have made her a legend in the agency. Just don’t call her The Cavalry.”
Melinda May is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes and S.H.I.E.L.D., Melinda May has a toolkit that includes Sure Shot, Calculated Strike and S.H.I.E.L.D. Training.
“If I need a gun, I’ll take one.” With Sure Shot, Agent May lines up her sights and fires a few perfectly placed shots into her target. Choose 2 basic tiles. Deals 528 damage and destroys the chosen tiles. If all chosen tiles are the same color, deal 686 damage instead (destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP). (Max level 1028, or 1337 damage)
Through Calculated Strike, Agent May finds the perfect opening and swiftly incapacitates her foe. Stuns the target for 1 turn(s).
(PASSIVE) Whenever an enemy returns from Stunned, create a random 2-turn Countdown tile targetting that character. While it’s on the board, that character’s matches and powers deal 111 less damage. (Max level 216 less damage)
As an agent who seeks excellence, S.H.I.E.L.D. Training is the best path to it! (PASSIVE) Agent May’s duties include overseeing the training of new recruits and ensuring they stay in one piece. Whenever an ally takes at least 18% of their total health in damage, that ally is granted a burst of 408 health. Once per turn, if an ally would deal at least 15% of the enemy’s total health in damage, that ally gains 1 AP in the strongest color. (Max level 794 health)
RELEASE SCHEDULE
Release Events:
STORY
Hearts of Darkness: Jan 27 – Feb 1
- Rewards tokens to the Hearts of Darkness Cover Pack
- Melinda May (Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in Placement rewards
Webbed Wonder: Jan 31 – Feb 4
- Melinda May (Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D.: Jan 30 – Feb 4
- Melinda May (Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.) shards in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Melinda May & Friends vault
VERSUS
High Stakes: Jan 27 – Jan 31
- Melinda May (Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in Placement rewards
May Day: Jan 30 – Feb 2
- Melinda May (Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Melinda May & Friends vault
OFFERS
Melinda May & Friends: Jan 27 – Feb 4
- 80 Item Vault
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Melinda May cover
- 1x Black Widow (Infinity War) 4-star cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Luke Cage (Hero for Hire) 3-star cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Thor (Marvel NOW!) 2-star cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
- 3x 4-Stars
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Embraces the Madness in First Trailer