Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu)
Gift shop employee Steven Grant dreams of another life, one where he goes on swashbuckling adventures as mercenary Marc Spector. As it turns out, however, they aren't dreams at all; rather, they are memories of his other life as an Avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god. As Moon Knight, he must navigate his complex identities and fight the chaos rising within, all while combatting villains and his enemies.
Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Hero, Moon Knight has a toolkit that includes Crescent Darts, Knightmare, and Moon Shadow.
Moon Knight's Crescent Darts are small, but nasty razor-sharp blades. They can destroy a random row while dealing 1329 damage to the target, and create a 3-turn Countdown tile targeting that enemy. While this tile is on the board, whenever that enemy deals damage, reduce that damage by 620 (to a minimum of 1) and deal 620 damage back.
The moon god Khonshu consumes hearts to survive, so Moon Knight satisfies that need with Knightmare, which deals 5316 damage to the enemy with the least current health. If that enemy is Downed, restore 3101 health, then create 2 strength 133 Attack tiles. Otherwise, create 1 strength 44 enemy Protect tile for each active enemy, then deal 1329 damage to Moon Knight.
Thanks to Moon Shadow, Moon Knight is the one you see coming. Sometimes… Create 3 Trap tiles that, when matched by the enemy, deal 886 damage, steal up to 2 enemy Attack, Protect or Strike tiles, and improve them by 111.
(PASSIVE) Moon Knight cannot be Stunned. Whenever an enemy tries to stun Moon Knight deal 1107 damage and steal 2 AP from a random enemy pool.
Store Offerings
Volatile Moon Knight Cover Store
- Starts: April 7th 7am
- Ends: April 11th 2am
- Chance to get Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls.
Avatar of Khonshu Limited Vault
- Starts: April 14th 7am
- Ends: April 19th 2am
- 40 Items
- 1x Three’s a Crowd Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Melinda May (Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
Three’s a Crowd Legendary Store
- Starts: April 14th 7am
- Ends: April 19th 2am
- 15% chance to get Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu), Green Goblin (Norman Osborn), Doctor Strange (Sorcerer Supreme).
- Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points.
Release Debut:
WEBBED WONDER
- Starts: April 7th 7am
- Ends: April 11th 2am
- Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu) in placement rewards.
Featured Event:
THICK AS THIEVES
- Starts: April 10th 7am
- Ends: April 15th 2am
- Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu) in progression rewards.
Versus Tournaments:
MOONRISE
- Starts: April 7th, 8pm
- Ends: April 11th, 3am
- Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu) shards as a placement reward.
MAN IN THE MOON
- Starts: April 10th, 8am
- Ends: April 13th, 3pm
Rewards tokens to the Volatile Moon Knight cover store.
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
