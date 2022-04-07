Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Moon Knight (Avatar of Khonshu)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Hero, Moon Knight has a toolkit that includes Crescent Darts, Knightmare, and Moon Shadow.

Moon Knight's Crescent Darts are small, but nasty razor-sharp blades. They can destroy a random row while dealing 1329 damage to the target, and create a 3-turn Countdown tile targeting that enemy. While this tile is on the board, whenever that enemy deals damage, reduce that damage by 620 (to a minimum of 1) and deal 620 damage back.

The moon god Khonshu consumes hearts to survive, so Moon Knight satisfies that need with Knightmare, which deals 5316 damage to the enemy with the least current health. If that enemy is Downed, restore 3101 health, then create 2 strength 133 Attack tiles. Otherwise, create 1 strength 44 enemy Protect tile for each active enemy, then deal 1329 damage to Moon Knight.

Thanks to Moon Shadow, Moon Knight is the one you see coming. Sometimes… Create 3 Trap tiles that, when matched by the enemy, deal 886 damage, steal up to 2 enemy Attack, Protect or Strike tiles, and improve them by 111.

(PASSIVE) Moon Knight cannot be Stunned. Whenever an enemy tries to stun Moon Knight deal 1107 damage and steal 2 AP from a random enemy pool.