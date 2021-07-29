Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Odin (All-Father)

Commanding all the strength of the Odinforce, Odin bellows “I bid thee, halt!” with Protector of the Nine Realms. (PASSIVE) If an enemy would deal at least 1441 damage, Odin jumps to the front, reducing that damage by 10% for each color of Fortified tile on the board. If Odin was already in front, he then Fortifies 2 random basic or friendly special tile(s). (Max level enemy dealing at least 5792 damage causes Odin to jump to the front)

Odin channels his power through Gungnir, the Spear of Heaven, rending his enemies with its strength. Choose a basic tile. Deal 1717 damage, and that tile becomes a 2-turn Repeater tile that destroys 2 AP in the enemy’s largest AP pool (including Team-Up). (Max level 6901 damage)

Odin bestows a boon of Odinforce unto his allies, granting them extra power with Odin’s Blessing. (PASSIVE) At the start of the turn, if there are at least 4 colors of Fortified tiles on the board, create a 3-turn Blue Countdown tile that each turn grants a burst of 420 health to the lowest health ally. When it expires, it creates a random Fortified Strike tile of strength 124. Other allies gain 2 levels in all powers (to a max of 5) for each of these tiles on the board. (Max level 1688 health, strength 496)

Odin’s release schedule and store offerings include:

Almighty Odin Cover Store – July 29-Aug 8

Chance to get Odin (All-Father). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls

Odin Borson Limited Vault – Aug 5-10

40 Items 1x Gods and Ends Legendary Store Token 1x 4-Star Lizard (Classic) cover 3x Random 3-Star covers 6x Heroic tokens 4x 2500 Iso 6x 1000 Iso 5x 500 Iso 14x Two stars



Gods and Ends Legendary Store – Aug 5-10

15% chance to get Odin (All-Father), Doctor Doom (God Emperor), Thanos (The Mad Titan)

Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points

Release Debut:

Lost In Time – July 29-Aug 2

Odin (All-Father) in placement rewards

Introducing… Odin – July 29-Aug 5

Featured Event:

Webbed Wonder – Aug 1-6

Odin (All-Father) as a progression reward

Versus Tournaments:

KRAKADOOM! (Ragnarok (Dark Avengers)) – July 29-Aug 2

Odin (All-Father) shards as a placement reward

All-Father Knows Best – Aug 1-4

Rewards tokens to the Almighty Odin cover store

