Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Rhino (Classic)
This rampagin' Rhino can't be stopped!
"Aleksei Sytsevich was a street-level thug who agreed to an experimental procedure that increased his strength and bonded his skin to a tough, rhinoceros-like hide. Shrugging off bullets and single-handedly taking down buildings, he charges ahead with his villainous purposes as the infamous Rhino!"
Rhino (Classic) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains and Sinister Six, Rhino has a toolkit that includes Trample, Rhino-Might! and Hide Bound.
How do you stop a charging rhinocerous? YOU DON’T. With Trample, Rhino barrels through the opposition, dealing 46 damage to the enemy team and destroying a random 3×3 block of tiles. If Rhino was in front, also stun a random enemy for 1 turn. (Destroyed tiles don’t deal damage or generate AP.) (Max level 90 damage)
Might is right, and then there's Rhino-Might! Rhino explodes onto the scene like a wrecking ball. Rhino deals 330 damage, creates 2 strength 24 Fortified Protect tiles, and 2 strength 5 enemy Strike tiles.
(PASSIVE) Whenever an enemy Strike, Attack, or Protect tile is matched or destroyed, Rhino deals 133 damage and jumps to the front. (Max level 644 damage/strength 46 Protect/strength 9 Strike/259 damage)
You need a pretty thick skin to deal with Super Heroes, and Hide Bound provides just that. (PASSIVE) Rhino takes 15% less damage from enemy powers. Friendly Protect tiles are 6% more effective for Rhino if he is in front. Rhino’s Green, Blue, and Black base match damage is increased by 50%.
Release Events:
Story
Honor Among Thieves – February 24 – March 1
- Rewards tokens to the Honor Among Thieves Cover Pack
- Rhino (Classic) in Placement rewards
Operation Spider Silk – February 28 – March 4
- Rhino (Classic) in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – February 27 – March 4
- Rhino (Classic) shards in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Rhino & Foes vault
Versus
Web 2.0 – February 24 – 28
- Rhino (Classic) in Placement rewards
Crash Course – February 27 – March 2
- Rhino (Classic) in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Rhino & Foes vault
Offers
Rhino & Foes – February 24 – March 4
- 80 Item Vault
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Rhino cover
- 1x Blob (Modern) cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Spider-Man (Classic) cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Captain Marvel (Ms. Marvel) cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
- 3x 4-Stars
