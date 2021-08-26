Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Shang-Chi (Origin)
Shang-Chi has little wealth and few allies, but with his discipline and training he will earn respect worthy of a hero.
“Raised in isolation to be the world’s greatest master of martial arts, Shang-Chi broke free of his father’s insidious influence rather than let his skills be used for evil. In the outside world, Shang-Chi has little wealth and few allies, but with his discipline and training he will earn respect worthy of a hero.”
Now, Shang-Chi (Origin) is the latest to join the ranks of Marvel Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with affiliations Heroes, Avengers, and Team Iron Man, Shang-Chi (Origin) has a toolkit that includes Vital Balance, Deadly Hands, and River of Blows!
Disciplined breathing keeps energy flowing through Shang-Chi’s body in times of intense exertion as he uses Vital Balance. Destroys 3 chosen basic or Team-Up tiles. Shang-Chi restores 576 health for each Combo Point he has. (Destroyed tiles deal damage but do not gain AP). (Max level restores 2317 health)
When properly trained, the bare hand is as powerful as any weapon. Deadly Hands converts a chosen basic or Team-Up tile into a Critical tile. For every 5 Combo Points he has, Shang-Chi converts one of the basic tiles surrounding the chosen tile to a Charged tile.
With River of Blows (PASSIVE), Shang-Chi maintains a relentless flow of attacks. Whenever Shang-Chi’s team makes a Red or Purple match, he gains a Combo Point (Up to 10). Each Combo Point increases Shang-Chi’s match damage by 74. If Shang-Chi ends a turn without his team having made a Red or Purple match he loses all Combo Points. (Max level 298 damage)
Shang-Chi (Origin) release schedule and store offerings include:
Store Offerings
Masterful Shang-Chi Cover Store – Aug 26-Sept 5
-
Chance to get Shang-Chi (Origin). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
Zheng Shang-Chi Limited Vault – Sept 2-7
-
40 Items
-
1x Action Heroes Legendary Store Token
-
1x 4-Star Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) cover
-
3x Random 3-Star covers
-
6x Heroic tokens
-
4x 2500 Iso
-
6x 1000 Iso
-
5x 500 Iso
-
14x Two stars
-
Action Heroes Legendary Store – Sept 2-7
-
15% chance to get Shang-Chi (Origin), Captain America (Infinity War), Yelena Belova (Black Widow)
-
Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
Release Debut:
Venom Bomb – Aug 26-31
-
Shang-Chi (Origin) in placement rewards
Introducing… Shang-Chi – Aug 26-Sept 2
Featured Event:
Strange Sights – Aug 30-Sept 3
-
Shang-Chi (Origin) as a progression reward
Versus Tournaments:
Smash Hit (Hulk (Indestructible)) – Aug 26-30
-
Shang-Chi (Origin) shards as a placement reward
Martial Awe – Aug 29-Sept 1
-
Rewards tokens to the Masterful Shang-Chi cover store
