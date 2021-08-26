Games
Published August 26, 2021

Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Shang-Chi (Origin)

Shang-Chi has little wealth and few allies, but with his discipline and training he will earn respect worthy of a hero.

by Marvel

“Raised in isolation to be the world’s greatest master of martial arts, Shang-Chi broke free of his father’s insidious influence rather than let his skills be used for evil. In the outside world, Shang-Chi has little wealth and few allies, but with his discipline and training he will earn respect worthy of a hero.”

Now, Shang-Chi (Origin) is the latest to join the ranks of Marvel Puzzle Quest!

Shang-Chi (Origin) 

A 5-Star Rarity character with affiliations Heroes, Avengers, and Team Iron Man, Shang-Chi (Origin) has a toolkit that includes Vital Balance, Deadly Hands, and River of Blows!

Disciplined breathing keeps energy flowing through Shang-Chi’s body in times of intense exertion as he uses Vital Balance. Destroys 3 chosen basic or Team-Up tiles. Shang-Chi restores 576 health for each Combo Point he has. (Destroyed tiles deal damage but do not gain AP). (Max level restores 2317 health)

When properly trained, the bare hand is as powerful as any weapon. Deadly Hands converts a chosen basic or Team-Up tile into a Critical tile. For every 5 Combo Points he has, Shang-Chi converts one of the basic tiles surrounding the chosen tile to a Charged tile.

With River of Blows (PASSIVE), Shang-Chi maintains a relentless flow of attacks. Whenever Shang-Chi’s team makes a Red or Purple match, he gains a Combo Point (Up to 10). Each Combo Point increases Shang-Chi’s match damage by 74. If Shang-Chi ends a turn without his team having made a Red or Purple match he loses all Combo Points. (Max level 298 damage)

Shang-Chi (Origin) 

Shang-Chi (Origin) release schedule and store offerings include:

Store Offerings

Masterful Shang-Chi Cover Store – Aug 26-Sept 5

  • Chance to get Shang-Chi (Origin). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls

Zheng Shang-Chi Limited Vault – Sept 2-7

  • 40 Items

    • 1x Action Heroes Legendary Store Token

    • 1x 4-Star Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy) cover

    • 3x Random 3-Star covers

    • 6x Heroic tokens

    • 4x 2500 Iso

    • 6x 1000 Iso

    • 5x 500 Iso

    • 14x Two stars

Action Heroes Legendary Store – Sept 2-7

  • 15% chance to get Shang-Chi (Origin), Captain America (Infinity War), Yelena Belova (Black Widow)

  • Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points

Release Debut:

Venom Bomb – Aug 26-31

  • Shang-Chi (Origin) in placement rewards

Introducing… Shang-Chi – Aug 26-Sept 2

Featured Event:

Strange Sights – Aug 30-Sept 3

  • Shang-Chi (Origin) as a progression reward

Versus Tournaments:

Smash Hit (Hulk (Indestructible)) – Aug 26-30

  • Shang-Chi (Origin) shards as a placement reward

Martial Awe – Aug 29-Sept 1

  • Rewards tokens to the Masterful Shang-Chi cover store

Pick up Marvel Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Brand New Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Trailer Addresses Their Role on Earth and Thanos

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

What If…?: Episode 1 Multiverse Report

TV Shows

Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’: Jeffrey Wright Talks Voicing Marvel’s Most ‘Passionate Fan’ with The Watcher

Comics

Relive Phase One Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe In New Infinity Saga Covers

In this article: Marvel Puzzle Quest, Shang-Chi

Related

Gear

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: Watch the Cast Test Out Some New Battle-Ready Products

Experience the movie in theaters on September 3!

2 days ago

Comics

Shang-Chi Versus Spider-Man

Our top highlights from issue #1 of Shang-Chi’s latest comics series, now on Marvel Unlimited!

4 days ago

Movies

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: Go Behind-The-Scenes of the Movie’s Action

Experience the movie in theaters on September 3!

4 days ago

Movies

Shang-Chi Proves He Can Fight In Latest Movie Clip

This fight deserves a 10 out of 10.

1 week ago