Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers)
"In this universe, Steve is injured and instead must fight Hydra in a suit of armor created by Howard Stark."
“In the universe you know, Steve Rogers was transformed from a skinny kid from Brooklyn into the First Avenger, Captain America by the Super-Soldier Serum. However, in this universe, Steve is injured and instead must fight Hydra in a suit of armor created by Howard Stark. Here he is called 'The Hydra Stomper.'”
The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers) is the latest to join the ranks of Marvel Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with affiliation Heroes, The Hydra Stomper has a toolkit that includes The Front Line, Engine of War, and Stomp.
He isn’t on the front line; he is The Front Line. (PASSIVE) Convert 2 basic tiles of the enemy team’s weakest color to strength 41 friendly Protect tiles. (Max level strength 79) The Hydra Stomper cannot be Stunned and if Peggy Carter is an ally, neither can she.
The Hydra Stomper armor’s power source is as enduring as the resolve of its pilot with Engine of War. (PASSIVE) The first time The Hydra Stomper makes a non-Team-Up match each turn, destroy 1 friendly and enemy AP in that color and create a 3-turn Countdown tile that generates 4 AP in that color. If the match was made against a Villain, the Countdown tile generates 5 AP instead.
The Hydra Stomper makes a big impact on the battlefield, literally, with Stomp. Destroys 4 random enemy, basic, or Team-Up tiles. For the rest of this turn any new Black tiles that fall are 3-turn Countdown tiles that deal 185 damage. (Destroyed tiles deal damage, but do not gain AP.) (Max level 361 damage)
The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers) release schedule and store offerings include:
Release Events:
STORY
Introducing… The Hydra Stomper – Sept 9-16
-
Rewards Iso-8 and a Heroic Token
-
The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers) Shards in Progression rewards
Unstable Iso-8 – Sept 9-13
-
Rewards tokens to the Unstable Iso-8 Cover Pack
-
The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers) in Placement rewards
Operation Spider Silk – Sept 12-17
-
The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers) in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – Sept 12-17
-
The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers) shards in Progression rewards
-
Rewards tokens to the The Hydra Stomper & Friends vault
VERSUS
Sticks and Stones – Sept 9-13
-
The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers) in Placement rewards
Boot Camp – Sept 12-15
-
The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers) in Progression rewards
-
Rewards tokens to the The Hydra Stomper & Friends vault
OFFERS
The Hydra Stomper & Friends – Sept 12-19
-
80 Item Vault
-
3x 4-Stars
-
1x The Hydra Stomper cover
-
1x Peggy Carter cover
-
1x Random 4-Star cover
-
-
-
7x Tokens
-
1x Legendary token
-
1x Mighty Token
-
2x Heroic Tokens
-
3x Beginner Support tokens
-
-
6x Iso-8
-
1x 5,000 Iso-8
-
2x 2,500 Iso-8
-
3x 1,000 Iso-8
-
-
15x 3-Stars
-
3x Daredevil (Man Without Fear) cover
-
12x Random 3-Star covers
-
-
49x 2-Stars
-
10x Black Widow (Original) cover
-
39x Random 2-Star covers
-
