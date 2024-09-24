Psylocke Joins the 'Marvel Rivals' Hero Roster

Hey players!

Exciting news from the battlefront—Psylocke, the fan-favorite telepathic ronin from the X-Men, will be joining the Marvel Rivals hero roster as a playable character upon our official launch on December 6th, 2024! Get ready to master her unique blend of martial arts, stealth and mutant powers!

She was ripped from her reality by the Timestream Entanglement. Now, the formidable feudal warrior Psylocke is ready to strike in Marvel Rivals! With her psionic energy, Sai manifests a wide array of weapons, from crossbows to shurikens, while skillfully hunting down her enemies. Only the butterfly's wingbeat can be heard when the last of her foes falls to her odachi.

As a naturally fast character, Psylocke can dash short distances and use her powers to turn invisible before striking. Her ultimate ability combines her skills into one deadly attack as she rushes across the battlefield with her wings on display while cutting down all enemies in her path.

蝶の舞を喰らえ！（ Psylocke’s Ultimate Line ）

Drawing inspiration from Peach Momoko's Demon Days: X-Men, our version of Psylocke, also known as Sai, is a wandering warrior in feudal Japan who has devoted herself to striking down ancient demons and monsters. Alongside her wolf companion, Logan, Psylocke won't rest until all Yokai have fallen by her psychic blade.