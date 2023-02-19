Games
Published February 19, 2023

Sam Wilson's Captain America Soars Into the Fortnite Item Shop

Don't miss your chance to pick up the Captain America—Sam Wilson (MCU) Outfit, which comes with Cap’s Shield and more!

by Meagan Damore

Sam Wilson's Captain America has what it takes to wield the shield, which makes him the latest, greatest addition to the Fortnite Item Shop!

Starting today, February 18, Cap has soared into the Fortnite Item Shop for a limited time, and he's geared up and ready for battle. The Captain America—Sam Wilson (MCU) Outfit comes with Cap’s Shield, which is both a Back Bling and a Pickaxe. Additionally, the EXO-7 Falcon Wings Glider—a fresh recreation by the Wakandan Design Group—is also available.

Sam Wilson Captain America Fortnite Item Shop Bundle

Players who grab the new Captain America Bundle will also receive a Loading Screen. But the Captain America Bundle won't be available forever, so don't miss your chance to grab it before it's gone!

Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

It's Time to Face the Music in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives on Blu-ray

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Iron Man’ Director Jon Favreau Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Russell Dauterman Draws the Climactic Showdown Between Scarlet Witch and Scythia in 'Scarlet Witch' #5

Comics

Kang the Conqueror’s Wackiest Schemes

In this article: Fortnite, Sam Wilson

Related

Comics

Marvel Heroes Swing into the Spider-Verse in New Variant Covers

This May, collect all-new 'Spider-Verse' variant covers.

3 days ago

Comics

February 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Don't be late for Bishop's War College, take a romantic getaway with Spider-Man and Black Cat, and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago

Comics

Relive the Epic Phase Three Films of the 'Infinity Saga' with More MCU Variant Covers

Check out the remaining 'Infinity Saga' Phase 3 covers, on sale starting in March.

2 weeks ago

Comics

What Is the Future of Captain America?

The creative team responsible for Steve Rogers’ destiny—Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero—dishes on what’s in store in ‘Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty.’

2 weeks ago