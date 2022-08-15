Tune into the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase on September 9 Streaming Live from D23 Expo 2022

Live from D23 Expo presented by Visa, Disney is streaming the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE to fans worldwide on Friday, September 9 at 1PM PT. Tune in to the showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr.

The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

The Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE will be streamed live from D23 Expo 2022 and available to watch on a variety of platforms, including:

D23Expo.com, @DisneyD23 on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Disney on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch , and Facebook

and Facebook Marvel Entertainment on YouTube, Twitter , and Twitch

Fans attending D23 Expo 2022 in person will be able to watch the showcase live on the Premiere Stage, with a presentation following the livestream featuring developer interviews, special guests, and exclusive giveaways.

If you are interested in co-streaming the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE with us on Twitch, here is how to get involved!

When: The Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE broadcast begins on Marvel's Twitch channel at roughly 1PM PT / 4PM ET September 9th, 2022. This is the only time in which Twitch creators are permitted to co-stream.

Where: Your Twitch channel. VODs and clips of the event and episode will not be allowed, even on Twitch. Please visit Twitch's help pages on VOD and clips to learn how to disable VODs/clips prior to co-streaming.

How: Co-stream the live broadcast from Marvel's official Twitch channel. Use #MarvelCostream in co-stream titles in the Special Events streaming category. For more information on how to co-stream, visit Twitch's Content Sharing Guidelines.

To stay up to date on the latest news from Marvel Games, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!