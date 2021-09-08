Watch the Brand-New Story Trailer for ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’
Backed by brand-new music from the Star-Lord Band, latest trailer features action, mystery and...a telepathic Russian dog?
Today, Eidos-Montréal has released a new trailer detailing the out-of-this-world narrative adventure that awaits in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Set in the wake of an epic conflict known as the Galactic War, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy invites players to walk a lightyear in Peter Quill’s jet boots and lead his band of misfit heroes-for-hire across the cosmos in search of glory, riches and a way out of whatever mess they’ve gotten themselves into this time.
In the new trailer, Grand Unifier Raker brings Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot to the Universal Church of Truth, where the Guardians bear witness to a cult-like ritual before the mysterious Matriarch. Grand Unifier Raker states that the Matriarch wishes to share with them a truth—one that can supposedly end all grief and suffering. In true Guardians’ fashion, things go spectacularly sideways and they somehow manage to get half the galaxy on their back... The Guardians will have to step up and show what they are made of to save the Galaxy.
The video also features appearances by characters including the Xandarian Worldmind, as well as everyone’s favorite telepathic Russian space dog, Cosmo.
Moreover, the trailer’s action is amplified by the sounds of a new track from the Star-Lord Band, titled “Space Riders (With No Names)” In the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy universe, Star-Lord is the name of Peter Quill’s favorite rock band, which eventually inspires his iconic moniker. The “Space Riders (With No Names)” single is available now in digital music stores, as well as part of a Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Spotify playlist featuring ten licensed songs from the game.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch also coming to select regions October 26.
