Web Slingers Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Swing into Fortnite
Grab your web-shooters in the Fortnite Item Shop! 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' is making its way to Fortnite!
Spider-Man may be no stranger to Fortnite, but there’s more to the Spider-Verse to be uncovered.
Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters are back in Fortnite Battle Royale, with a new Miles Morales look and now called the Spider-Verse Web-Shooters! Use these web-shooters to complete the Spidey-themed Quests.
Speaking of Miles Morales, the Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit is available in the Item Shop beginning on May 23rd, 2023. And Miles isn’t alone—the Spider-Man 2099 Outfit is also available starting on the same date. Don’t miss your chance to experience the Spider-Verse while it’s still around!
Other items in the Across the Spider-Verse Set include the following:
- Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling
- Spider-Ham's Mallet Pickaxe
- Put 'er There Emote
- 2099 Web Cape Back Bling
- 928 Axes Pickaxe
Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way.
