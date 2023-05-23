Games
Web Slingers Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Swing into Fortnite

Grab your web-shooters in the Fortnite Item Shop! 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' is making its way to Fortnite!

by Marika Hashimoto
Spider-Man may be no stranger to Fortnite, but there’s more to the Spider-Verse to be uncovered.

Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters are back in Fortnite Battle Royale, with a new Miles Morales look and now called the Spider-Verse Web-Shooters! Use these web-shooters to complete the Spidey-themed Quests.

Speaking of Miles Morales, the Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit is available in the Item Shop beginning on May 23rd, 2023. And Miles isn’t alone—the Spider-Man 2099 Outfit is also available starting on the same date. Don’t miss your chance to experience the Spider-Verse while it’s still around!

Other items in the Across the Spider-Verse Set include the following:

  • Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling
  • Spider-Ham's Mallet Pickaxe
  • Put 'er There Emote
  • 2099 Web Cape Back Bling
  • 928 Axes Pickaxe

 

Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way.

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

In this article: Fortnite, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara), Spider-Ham (Peter Porker)

