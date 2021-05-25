Gear
Published May 25, 2021

Three New Spidey Shoes Join the ADIDAS and D.O.N. Issue #2 Collection

New additions include Ghost-Spider and Venom!

by Rachel Paige

If your spidey-senes are tingling, that means good news! Three brand new shoes have joined Donovan Mitchell's signature collection for ADIDAS, adding to the ever-expanding D.O.N. Issue #2 line. 

Following the release of the bright green “Spidey-Sense” shoe last year, the three new colorways highlight more globe-trotting Spider-Man adventures, this time also featuring Ghost-Spider and Venom. 

Dive into the new colorways joining the D.O.N. collection (Mitchell’s Determination Over Negativity campaign aiming to be a vehicle for positive disruption on the court and in communities) below! All three shoes are currently available at adidas.com and in select stores. 

D.O.N. Issue #2 - “Ghost-Spider”

Cloud White / Core Black / Core Black

gwen

Snug fit
Engineered cord lacing system for enhanced security
Mesh upper
Snug, breathable feel
Basketball shoes for Mitchell fans
Flexible Bounce midsole
Rubber outsole for heightened durability and superior traction

D.O.N. Issue #2 - “Venom” 

Core Black / Signal Pink / Cloud White

venom

Snug fit
Engineered cord lacing system for enhanced security
Mesh upper
Snug, breathable feel
Basketball shoes for Mitchell fans
Flexible Bounce midsole
Rubber outsole for heightened durability and superior traction

D.O.N. Issue #2 - “The Journey” 

Scarlet / Team Navy / Gold Metallic

journey

Engineered cord lacing system
Lightweight mesh upper
Snug, breathable feel
Textile lining
Bounce midsole
Rubber outsole

Shop the latest D.O.N. releases now at adidas.com

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Ghost-Spider, Venom (Eddie Brock)

