Three New Spidey Shoes Join the ADIDAS and D.O.N. Issue #2 Collection

If your spidey-senes are tingling, that means good news! Three brand new shoes have joined Donovan Mitchell's signature collection for ADIDAS, adding to the ever-expanding D.O.N. Issue #2 line.

Following the release of the bright green “Spidey-Sense” shoe last year, the three new colorways highlight more globe-trotting Spider-Man adventures, this time also featuring Ghost-Spider and Venom.

Dive into the new colorways joining the D.O.N. collection (Mitchell’s Determination Over Negativity campaign aiming to be a vehicle for positive disruption on the court and in communities) below! All three shoes are currently available at adidas.com and in select stores.

Cloud White / Core Black / Core Black