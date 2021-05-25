Three New Spidey Shoes Join the ADIDAS and D.O.N. Issue #2 Collection
New additions include Ghost-Spider and Venom!
If your spidey-senes are tingling, that means good news! Three brand new shoes have joined Donovan Mitchell's signature collection for ADIDAS, adding to the ever-expanding D.O.N. Issue #2 line.
Following the release of the bright green “Spidey-Sense” shoe last year, the three new colorways highlight more globe-trotting Spider-Man adventures, this time also featuring Ghost-Spider and Venom.
Dive into the new colorways joining the D.O.N. collection (Mitchell’s Determination Over Negativity campaign aiming to be a vehicle for positive disruption on the court and in communities) below! All three shoes are currently available at adidas.com and in select stores.
D.O.N. Issue #2 - “Ghost-Spider”
Cloud White / Core Black / Core Black
Snug fit
Engineered cord lacing system for enhanced security
Mesh upper
Snug, breathable feel
Basketball shoes for Mitchell fans
Flexible Bounce midsole
Rubber outsole for heightened durability and superior traction
D.O.N. Issue #2 - “Venom”
Core Black / Signal Pink / Cloud White
Snug fit
Engineered cord lacing system for enhanced security
Mesh upper
Snug, breathable feel
Basketball shoes for Mitchell fans
Flexible Bounce midsole
Rubber outsole for heightened durability and superior traction
D.O.N. Issue #2 - “The Journey”
Scarlet / Team Navy / Gold Metallic
Engineered cord lacing system
Lightweight mesh upper
Snug, breathable feel
Textile lining
Bounce midsole
Rubber outsole
Shop the latest D.O.N. releases now at adidas.com.
Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at New Group of Immortal Heroes
TV Shows
Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s Journey Through the MCU in 30 Seconds