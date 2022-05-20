Bear Walker Industries Partners with Marvel on Limited-Edition Skateboard Collection

Bear Walker Industries, an internationally renowned skateboard design and manufacturing company specializing in custom, hand-crafted and carved wood skateboards inspired by art and pop culture, is set to release a limited-edition Marvel Series 1 skateboard collection.

The eye-catching collection includes four board designs inspired by esteemed Marvel characters including Wolverine, Black Panther, Hulk, and Iron Man. Each board pays homage to the beloved character and captures the essence and story of each character through purposeful, comic book-inspired design and colorful detail. Adding to the detail of the collection, all boards feature Bear Walker’s patented grip and are crafted from a custom maple plywood, made exclusively for Bear Walker boards.

"Having admired the work of Marvel over the years, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on this Series 1 Collection, bringing to life some of the most well-known Super Heroes in a new and exciting way,” says Bear Walker, CEO and Founder. “Acting as a tribute to both the character and fans, we worked closely with Marvel, creating intricate designs symbolic of the represented character to truly tell each Super Hero's story on our skateboards.”

“Marvel continues to solidify its leadership in the lifestyle product space, by collaborating with boundary-pushing brands like Bear Walker, who seamlessly merge the DNA of Marvel with the worlds of fashion, action, and sports,” says Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products. “Our characters are inspirational and agents for change, and we can’t imagine a better way to capture that spirit than through Bear Walker’s innovative craftsmanship and commitment to skateboarding culture.”

Find the new boards in the image gallery below!

Shop the new products now at Bear Walker, and for more product information and the latest drops visit bearwalker.com and follow on Instagram at @bearwalkerofficial.