New Boba Fett Figures Inspired By His Vintage Comic Appearances Arrive at Target

Bring Home the Galaxy continues, this time in the Marvel Universe! Lucasfilm’s 9-week gift-giving celebration featuring exciting and new Star Wars products and holiday must-haves picks up this week with something pulled right from the comic pages. Two new Boba Fett figures from Hasbro are coming soon!

Fans can celebrate Star Wars’ publishing legacy with the latest figures — both coming from The Vintage Collection, which features premium detail and design across products and packaging inspired by the original line. With this latest addition to the ever-growing collection, one figure even features Boba Fett’s look from the comics pulled right from the 1990s run by Cam Kennedy.

Both figures will be available for pre-order at Target on Wednesday, December 14 at 1 PM ET, with an expected release of Summer 2023. Discover more details about each figure and explore the image gallery below!

Featuring premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as the entertainment-inspired, collector-grade deco, the 3.75-inch scale action figure includes multiple points of articulation and coloring based on the legacy of Star Wars comics. Pre-order at Target.

The 3.75-inch scale action figure features a blue-green-hued palette inspired by the character’s appearance in the 1990s Star Wars comics. Additionally, the figure includes two entertainment-inspired accessories. Pre-order at Target.

Looking for more Boba Fett in Marvel Comics? Dive into the pages of his adventures now on Marvel Unlimited!

Every Tuesday over on StarWars.com, Bring Home the Galaxy reveals new products inspired by the Star Wars saga and showcase the best galactic gifts this year for the whole family. Check StarWars.com each week for a highlight of five select products, including some of the biggest reveals!