Gear
Published December 13, 2022

New Boba Fett Figures Inspired By His Vintage Comic Appearances Arrive at Target

BRING HOME THE GALAXY has arrived in the Marvel Universe!

by Marvel
boba fett

Bring Home the Galaxy continues, this time in the Marvel Universe! Lucasfilm’s 9-week gift-giving celebration featuring exciting and new Star Wars products and holiday must-haves picks up this week with something pulled right from the comic pages. Two new Boba Fett figures from Hasbro are coming soon! 

Fans can celebrate Star Wars’ publishing legacy with the latest figures — both coming from The Vintage Collection, which features premium detail and design across products and packaging inspired by the original line. With this latest addition to the ever-growing collection, one figure even features Boba Fett’s look from the comics pulled right from the 1990s run by Cam Kennedy

Both figures will be available for pre-order at Target on Wednesday, December 14 at 1 PM ET, with an expected release of Summer 2023. Discover more details about each figure and explore the image gallery below! 

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection: Boba Fett

Featuring premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as the entertainment-inspired, collector-grade deco, the 3.75-inch scale action figure includes multiple points of articulation and coloring based on the legacy of Star Wars comics. Pre-order at Target

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Comic Art Edition)

The 3.75-inch scale action figure features a blue-green-hued palette inspired by the character’s appearance in the 1990s Star Wars comics. Additionally, the figure includes two entertainment-inspired accessories. Pre-order at Target

Looking for more Boba Fett in Marvel Comics? Dive into the pages of his adventures now on Marvel Unlimited!

Every Tuesday over on StarWars.com, Bring Home the Galaxy reveals new products inspired by the Star Wars saga and showcase the best galactic gifts this year for the whole family. Check StarWars.com each week for a highlight of five select products, including some of the biggest reveals!

Comics

December 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Marvel Unlimited Is a Perfect Gift for New and Longtime Comic Readers

Comics

Hallows’ Eve Makes Her Mark on the Marvel Universe in New Artgerm Cover

Culture & Lifestyle

Every Black Panther Fan Will Love The Official Wakanda Cookbook, And Here's Why

Comics

New MCU Variant Covers Celebrate the Epic Phase Three Films of the Infinity Saga

In this article: Star Wars

