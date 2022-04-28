Gear
Published April 28, 2022

Shop 'Captain America: Symbol Of Truth' Apparel, Accessories, and More

by Rachel Paige

When Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more, he finds himself in a world of trouble! Ahead of the release of CAPTIAN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH this May, find brand new items celebrating everything red, white, and blue at Amazon now

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH, Sam gets a lead from Misty Knight and intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. However, as he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history — and also Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas, but is Sam ready for what comes next? 

Written by Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS, Riot Baby) and cover art and pencil by Stormbreaker R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, INFERNO, FANTASTIC FOUR), discover new items celebrating Sam Wilson at Amazon now! The cover art graces the likes of apparel, accessories, home goods, and more, and find Sam’s new shield logo across a variety of products, too! 

Shop the items now at Amazon.com, and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH is available May 2022 in comic shops and on the Marvel Comics App! 

Asked & Answered with the Daughters & Nieces of Marvel: Bring Your Kids to Work Edition

Hasbro Releases New Collection of Black Panther Legacy Items

'Moon Knight': Episode 5 Details Log

'Moon Knight': Antonia Salib on Bringing Taweret to Life

‘Moon Knight’: The Creative Team on Marc and Steven’s Fractured Relationship

In this article: Sam Wilson
Captain America: Symbol of Truth

