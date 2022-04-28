Shop 'Captain America: Symbol Of Truth' Apparel, Accessories, and More

When Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more, he finds himself in a world of trouble! Ahead of the release of CAPTIAN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH this May, find brand new items celebrating everything red, white, and blue at Amazon now.

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH, Sam gets a lead from Misty Knight and intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. However, as he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history — and also Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas, but is Sam ready for what comes next?

Written by Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS, Riot Baby) and cover art and pencil by Stormbreaker R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, INFERNO, FANTASTIC FOUR), discover new items celebrating Sam Wilson at Amazon now! The cover art graces the likes of apparel, accessories, home goods, and more, and find Sam’s new shield logo across a variety of products, too!

Shop the items now at Amazon.com, and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH is available May 2022 in comic shops and on the Marvel Comics App!