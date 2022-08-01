Celebrate 60 “Beyond Amazing” Years of Spider-Man with New Anniversary Items

Over the past six decades, Spider-Man has become a powerful force in pop culture, appearing in countless comics, films, animation, video games, toys, and much more. His image is synonymous with the modern Super Hero and generations of fans have fallen in love with his unique look, aspirational heroism, and universal message that with great power must come great responsibility.

Beginning now through December 2022, fans can celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary with all-new Spider-Man “Beyond Amazing” products. From apparel, toys, collectibles, and home goods, there is something for fans and web-slingers alike. In addition to the 60th anniversary offerings, consumers can shop existing fan-favorite Spider-Man merchandise throughout the year, such as apparel, collectibles, accessories, and video games.

This all comes just in time for National Spider-Man Day! Fans can celebrate starting today by bringing home these all-new items inspired by the wall-crawler’s amazing legacy. Stay tuned for more “Beyond Amazing” product updates on Marvel.com and @StyledByMarvel on Instagram.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s legendary Spider-Man, fans can also enjoy the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego, home to “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition,” now open to the public through January 1, 2023. This premier exhibition welcomes visitors of all ages to explore the Web-Slinger’s storied history, through original comic art, movie props, costumes, and more priceless original artifacts.

Explore new "Beyond Amazing" products in the gallery below!