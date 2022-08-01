Go ‘Beyond Amazing’ with These Spider-Man Stories

Read ahead for the past, present, and “Beyond Amazing” future of Spider-Man!

THE BEGINNING (AMAZING FANTASY #15)

In August of 1962, the world met Peter Parker, “Midtown High’s only professional wallflower.” Across eleven pages in this groundbreaking issue from co-creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, an introverted kid from Queens grew into the Amazing Spider-Man—a teenaged hero who’s code of conduct was shaped by loss from his first time in costume.

FIRST SOLO SERIES (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1)

The classic adventures of Spider-Man from the early days up until the 90’s! Meet all of Spidey's deadly enemies, from the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus to Venom and Carnage, plus see Peter Parker fall in love, face tragedy and triumph, and learn that with great power comes great responsibility.

“IF THIS BE MY DESTINY…!” (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31)

Read through issue #33! This arc is considered some of Steve Ditko’s finest work on the character—a story that pitted Peter against his own self-doubt. After a multi-armed melee with Doctor Octopus ends in defeat, Spider-Man was pinned beneath tons of industrial rubble. Across a series of simple yet impactful pages, Spider-Man summoned every ounce of his strength to keep trying despite crushing odds.