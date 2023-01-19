Foot Locker Launches New Limited-Edition X-Men Collection by Diadora
Shop Wolverine, Phoenix, and Storm designs on January 24!
Foot Locker and Champs Sports are officially debuting its premiere, limited-edition footwear collection inspired by Marvel’s X-Men. This collection, created in collaboration with Marvel, will be limited to Foot Locker and Champs Sports beginning Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.
The special release from Italian sportswear brand Diadora takes on fresh designs from M@rket of the Magic Basket silhouettes and it's signature N9002 model to embody the legendary heroes of Marvel’s X-Men. Since they first appeared in comics, the X-Men have emerged as one of Marvel’s strongest team of heroes, as they work to protect the world and use their powers to pursue harmony and peace.
The Wolverine refreshes the classic fan favorite N9002 trainer in a charcoal gray and chrome black colorway. The pigskin nubuck upper is cut with electric blue embossed lines and a vibrant yellow heel to match the shoe’s punctuated tongue.
The Phoenix Magic Basket Demi arrives straight out of the basketball section of the 1985 catalog with its legendary leather and suede materials. The shoe takes on a heated colorway with a classic red and black calfskin upper with an off-white shock-absorbing midsole and outsole.
The Storm Magic Basket Low complements Diadora’s iconic Magic trainer 80’s styles with a classic but energetic colorway. The silhouette is grounded with a similar coconut milk midsole and outsole with a hybrid blue and black upper. All shoes from the collection are adorned with the iconic Marvel logo on the back heel.
The Marvel X-Men x Diadora sneaker drop will be available in-store and online only at Champs Sports and Foot Locker in adult sizes ranging from $110-130.
