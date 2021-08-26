Funko Releases Sweet New Gingerbread Marvel Heroes

Made of sugar, spice, and everything nice the latest Marvel Funkos are sure to sweeten up your holidays. While in past years Marvel Heroes have donned festive sweaters, decorative lights, and come all wrapped up in bows, for 2021, some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are receiving the gingerbread treatment.

Rolling out as part of Funko's Festival of Fun release and arriving in stores soon just in time for holiday shopping (it’s never too early to start, right?), find gingerbread versions of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Thor (including an all-over glitter version, too), and the menace Thanos. It’s hard to be so scared of him when he looks so gosh darn delicious.

Find all the scrumptious Funkos for pre-order at Amazon now, with Thor (Glitter) exclusively at Hot Topic, and Thanos exclusively at Funko.com!