Gear
Published August 26, 2021

Funko Releases Sweet New Gingerbread Marvel Heroes

No baking necessary.

by Rachel Paige
gingerbread funkos

Made of sugar, spice, and everything nice the latest Marvel Funkos are sure to sweeten up your holidays. While in past years Marvel Heroes have donned festive sweaters, decorative lights, and come all wrapped up in bows, for 2021, some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are receiving the gingerbread treatment

Rolling out as part of Funko's Festival of Fun release and arriving in stores soon just in time for holiday shopping (it’s never too early to start, right?), find gingerbread versions of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Thor (including an all-over glitter version, too), and the menace Thanos. It’s hard to be so scared of him when he looks so gosh darn delicious.

Find all the scrumptious Funkos for pre-order at Amazon now, with Thor (Glitter) exclusively at Hot Topic, and Thanos exclusively at Funko.com

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Brand New Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Trailer Addresses Their Role on Earth and Thanos

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

What If…?: Episode 1 Multiverse Report

TV Shows

Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’: Jeffrey Wright Talks Voicing Marvel’s Most ‘Passionate Fan’ with The Watcher

Comics

Relive Phase One Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe In New Infinity Saga Covers

In this article: Captain America (Steve Rogers), Thanos, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), Black Panther (T'Challa), Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Thor (Thor Odinson), Funko Toys
Gingerbread Funkos
1/
Gingerbread Iron Man / shop it here

Related

Comics

Celebrate the Legacy of Jack Kirby

Take a look back at these comics highlights from the legendary creator!

3 hours ago

Comics

“The Last of the Marvels” Sees the Return of the First of the Marvels

Upcoming "The Last of the Marvels” storyline teases the return of Mar-Vell this November in ‘Captain Marvel' #34 with a cover by Artgerm!

6 hours ago

TV Shows

'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends’: Team Spidey Sees Green

A brand-new episode of the new original series for pre-schoolers airs on Disney Junior and Disney Channel today!

9 hours ago

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer

Swinging into theaters on December 17, 2021!

3 days ago