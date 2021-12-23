Groot Delivers Holiday Cheer on VeVe

In need of holiday cheer? With the help of Groot, Marvel Entertainment and VeVe are back with another must-have collectible that will deliver on that cheer!

Starting tomorrow, Friday, December 24, at 8am PT/11am ET, Groot, adorned in his holiday best, arrives exclusively on the VeVe app!

Holiday Groot will feature three premium digital collectible statues in blind box format for $40.00:

COMMON — Holiday Groot — Merry Groot-mas

UNCOMMON — Holiday Groot — Festive Lights (Animated)

RARE — Holiday Groot — Ultimate Animated





Inspired by the festive and decorated trees he saw on Terra, Groot made the decision to be this year’s centerpiece of the Guardians' holiday festivities! Wrapped in blinking lights and a cozy scarf and hat, this adorable tree is the only one you’re going to want to put presents under this holiday season.

