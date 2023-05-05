Gear
Published May 5, 2023

Rock Out with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Soundtrack on Vinyl and CD

Blast off with the soundtrack today.

by Marvel
guardians of the galaxy soundtrack

It's time to face the music — on both vinyl and CD. 

The soundtrack for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to purchase on both vinyl and CD, wherever rockin' tunes are sold. Comprised of 17 songs, the soundtrack is the perfect mixtape for any hero saving the galaxy. The full tracklist includes: 

  1. Creep (Acoustic Version) - Radiohead
  2. Crazy On You - Heart
  3. Since You Been Gone -  Rainbow
  4. In the Meantime -  Spacehog
  5. Reasons -  Earth, Wind, and Fire
  6. Do You Realize?? -  The Flaming Lips
  7. We Care a Lot -  Faith No More
  8. Koinu no Carnival (From "Minute Waltz")-  EHAMIC
  9. I'm Always Chasing Rainbows -  Alice Cooper
  10. San Francisco - The Mowgli's
  11. Poor Girl -  X
  12. This Is the Day - The The
  13. No Sleep Till Brooklyn -  Beastie Boys
  14. Dog Days Are Over - Florence + The Machine
  15. Badlands - Bruce Springsteen
  16. I Will Dare -  The Replacements
  17. Come and Get Your Love - Redbone

Vinyl editions include: 

  • Disney Music Emporium — Exclusively on galaxy stardust vinyl
  • Amazon — Exclusive standard black vinyl
  • Target — Exclusive translucent grape and cobalt vinyl
  • Walmart — Exclusive purple and blue vinyl with poster

Find a closer look at the vinyl and CDs in the image gallery below! 

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Save the galaxy, again. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters. Get tickets now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: The Cast Reflects on Being a Real Family Behind-the-Scenes

Comics

Miles Morales & Carnage's Most Brutal Fights So Far

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

A Universe, Created Anew in 'Ultimate Invasion' #1

Comics

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day Titles Kick off 'Fall of X,' 'G.O.D.S.,' 'Ultimate Invasion,' and More This Saturday

Movies

Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

In this article: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Guardians of the Galaxy

Related

2:16

Trailers & Extras

Unforgettable | The Cast and Creators of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn & the cast talk about the funniest moments on set, which Guardian they would want to be, and their advice on how to save the galaxy. Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.

55 minutes ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Save the Galaxy with New Guardians Items

Shop new toys, action figures, apparel, and more!

2 hours ago

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions v39.0 Release Notes Introduce Moondragon and Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock and Moondragon enter the Contest! Watch them make their grand entrance in the new Champion Reveal Trailer!

4 hours ago

Comics

The Guardians of the Galaxy Comics to Read Right Now

Explore the cosmic side of Marvel with any of these entry point series on the Marvel Unlimited app.

5 hours ago