GUNNAR Optiks Partners with Marvel on New Blue Light Blocking Glasses
On a mission to protect all eyes against digital screens.
GUNNAR Optiks, category experts and leaders in gaming blue light blocking glasses, has partnered with Marvel Entertainment to release a collection of glasses with innovative lens technology to protect all eyes from the harmful effects of digital screens. The Vision Council of America estimates that 70% of U.S. adults experience digital eye strain as a result of increasing use of digital devices. The harmful artificial blue light emitted by our screens disrupts melatonin production and circadian rhythm, the body’s natural sleep cycle.
GUNNAR blue light glasses address all short and long-term side effects of digital eye strain, including: headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, glare, negative effects of artificial blue light, eye strain, and fatigue. The result – improved clarity, focus, and performance. GUNNAR is the only patented gaming and computer eyewear recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.
The first Collection — launching in Summer 2022 — in a multi-year agreement with Marvel will feature frames and accessories based on a variety of Marvel’s most iconic characters. Glasses will be available both in prescription and non-prescription options, online, and at select retailers in North America.
Details including which heroes, release date, pricing, and design, will be revealed at a later date, but fans can already look forward to the world premiere of the GUNNAR collection at the Marvel booth during the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.
To be the first to know about the Marvel blue light blocking glasses collection, sign up at http://gunnar.com/marvel. For more information, follow GUNNAR on Twitter and Instagram.
