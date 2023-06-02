Hasbro Reveals New Magneto Role Play Helmet

Looking to become a master of magnetism yourself? Start on your quest with the latest item from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line, none other than Magneto’s Helmet.

The Marvel Legends Series Magneto Role Play Helmet is a 1:1 scale reproduction of Magneto’s helmet as it appears in the upcoming animated series, X-Men ’97 from Marvel Studios. Featuring series-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, this is the next essential Marvel Legends role play item for your collection. Additionally, the roleplay helmet features soft padding for an adjustable fit to ensure the wearer is always ready for battle

Don’t want to put it on and wear it around the house/out to do errands in the neighborhood? No worries. When in use, the helmet comes with a display so it can be shown off in all its glory.

The Marvel Legends Series Magneto Role Play Helmet is available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers, and find more images of the helmet in the image gallery below!