Gear
Published June 2, 2023

Hasbro Reveals New Magneto Role Play Helmet

Harness your power now and shop it at Hasbro Pulse.

by Marvel
magneto

Looking to become a master of magnetism yourself? Start on your quest with the latest item from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line, none other than Magneto’s Helmet

The Marvel Legends Series Magneto Role Play Helmet is a 1:1 scale reproduction of Magneto’s helmet as it appears in the upcoming animated series, X-Men ’97 from Marvel Studios. Featuring series-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, this is the next essential Marvel Legends role play item for your collection. Additionally, the roleplay helmet features soft padding for an adjustable fit to ensure the wearer is always ready for battle

Don’t want to put it on and wear it around the house/out to do errands in the neighborhood? No worries. When in use, the helmet comes with a display so it can be shown off in all its glory.

The Marvel Legends Series Magneto Role Play Helmet is available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers, and find more images of the helmet in the image gallery below! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

J. Michael Straczynski Returns to Marvel in 'Captain America' #1

Games

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for Dev Updates and In-Game Giveaways

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The X-Men '97 Team Join Mutantkind's Biggest Night in a New 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Variant Cover

Comics

Meet Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Magneto (Max Eisenhardt)

Related

Comics

The Significance of Magneto's Helmet, Explained

How does Magneto's helmet work? Discover why his helmet blocks telepathy, the origin of 'Magneto was right,' and more here!

1 month ago

Comics

Comics Primer: Your Guide to ‘House of M’

Before reading the classic comics event, dive into the stories that set the stage for the Scarlet Witch’s rewriting of reality.

1 month ago

Comics

J.M. Dematteis and Todd Nauck Explore Magneto's Character Redefining Era as Headmaster in New Solo Series

A new limited series set during Magneto’s tenure as headmaster to the New Mutants launches in August. The series will also feature the first appearance of Irae, a new character from Magneto’s villainous early days.

1 month ago

Comics

A Look Back on Historical Marvel Tales with Alan Gratz

The author of 'Captain America: The Ghost Army' shares his favorite Marvel comics that deal with the complexities of history.

5 months ago