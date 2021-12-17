Gear
Published December 17, 2021

Holiday Gift Guide: Spider-Man and his Amazing Items

by Rachel Paige
spider-man

The countdown clock on shopping for holiday gifts is nearing zero. If you're in need of a little help in taking the stress out of everything, don't worry, we've got plenty of gifts to recommend the Marvel fan in your life.

As Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters, it’s time to shop all things Spidey! Whether you’re looking for toys to wrap for under the tree, or apparel to really get into the festive web-slinger spirit, there’s something for everyone — all heroes big and small! 

Dive into some of the best Spidey picks in the gallery below, and don’t worry, everything is spoiler-free!

Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2021 Gift Guides here

Gear

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: New Hasbro Legends Arrive

TV Shows

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Releases First Teaser Trailer

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Tom Holland and Zendaya On Where Peter and MJ Are Now

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds

Comics

Return to Venom's Early Days in New Series by Venom Co-Creator David Michelinie

1/
Spider-Man 13-Inch-Scale Thwip Blast Integrated Suit Action Figure / shop it here

