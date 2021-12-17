Holiday Gift Guide: Spider-Man and his Amazing Items

The countdown clock on shopping for holiday gifts is nearing zero. If you're in need of a little help in taking the stress out of everything, don't worry, we've got plenty of gifts to recommend the Marvel fan in your life.

As Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters, it’s time to shop all things Spidey! Whether you’re looking for toys to wrap for under the tree, or apparel to really get into the festive web-slinger spirit, there’s something for everyone — all heroes big and small!

Dive into some of the best Spidey picks in the gallery below, and don’t worry, everything is spoiler-free!

Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2021 Gift Guides here!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!