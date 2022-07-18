Jazwares Reveals New Spider-Rex & Venomosaurus Costumes

Jazwares is roaring into San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Two brand new inflatable adult costumes are making their debut at the convention which you can snag for whatever you are swinging into next: Say hello to Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus!

The two costumes, which retail for $100 a piece, will be available first at SDCC — Booth #3513 — but that’s not all for Jazwares! In the image gallery below, find a sneak peek at more things coming this year from the Marvel universe that you’re going to want to dress up in (both you and your four-legged friends).

Look out: here comes the amazing Spider-Rex Costume. This Cretaceous spider king roars to life through fan-operated inflatable nylon. Its spider emblem is printed below a face window to give the wearer full visibility beneath its heroic snout. It also includes a pair of clawed gloves to defend the Savage Land from Venomosaurus. Collect this Spider-Rex costume and fuse ultimate power with ultimate responsibility.