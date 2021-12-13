Gear
Published December 13, 2021

Last Chance to Bid on Items from ‘Marvel’s The Punisher Online Prop Store Auction

Don’t miss out on these iconic pieces from the Marvel Universe!

by Marvel
Marvel's The Punisher Propstore Auction

If you’ve ever wanted to own an authentic piece used in the production of Marvel’s The Punisher or Frank Castle-related pieces from Marvel’s Daredevil Season 2, time is almost up! The Marvel Television Online Auction for Marvel’s The Punisher, hosted by Prop Store, closes on Tuesday December 14th.

Bidding is open from now until the auction lots close, so make sure you’re registered and have your bids placed before time expires on over 300 original props, costumes, and more. It's not too late to register and bid at Propstore.com/Marvel!

If this is your first auction with Prop Store, be sure to read the How to Bid’ primer to answer all questions surrounding how to bid in a Prop Store auction. And, check out the blog posts focused on Marvel’s The Punisher on Prop Store’s website that give you insights into the characters and auction items from these ground-breaking series. 

Order Now - comic sized art print of The Punisher

A limited number of printed Marvel’s The Punisher Online Auction Highlights Catalogs are still available for purchase for just $20 (plus shipping and tax). Each catalog includes a limited-edition comic sized art print of The Punisher, drawn and signed by Marvel Entertainment’s Executive Vice President and Creative Director, Joe Quesada. 

And if you'd like more insight into The Punisher from Joe Quesada, take a look at this interview where he gives behind the scenes insights into the television show's production.

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

