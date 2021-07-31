Gear
Published July 31, 2021

Get Into the (Early) Holiday Spirit with the LEGO Avengers Advent Calendar

Deck the halls with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and more!

by Rachel Paige
lego avengers advent calendar

We’re halfway way to the holidays and you know what that means? Time to pick up an Avengers advent calendar to celebrate! 

It’s never too early to start prepping for the latter months of the year, and LEGO is getting a head start on it with the latest release, The Avengers Advent Calendar. The latest set comes with 298 pieces spread across 24 different labeled boxes — one for each day of the first 24 days of December, of course. And all our favorite Marvel Super Heroes have been invited to deck the halls, including Iron Man (in an ugly sweater), Thor getting all cozy with a bright red scarf, Spider-Man with a big mug of hot cocoa (or whatever warm beverage of the web-slinger’s choosing), Nick Fury ready to decorate a tree, and Black Widow roasting marshmallows by the open fire. Just watch out for Thanos — he’s definitely going to be the grinch of this party. 

Other figures include a Quinjet, a Hellicarrier, the Infinity Gauntlet, a little tree, and even Avengers Tower. Twinkling string lights to completely deck out the surroundings, not included. 

lego advent calendar

The Avengers Advent Calendar (76196) will be available soon, and find more Marvel builds and sets at LEGO.com

In this article: Avengers, Iron Man (Tony Stark), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Thor (Thor Odinson), Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Nick Fury
LEGO - The Avengers Advent Calendar
The Avengers Advent Calendar

