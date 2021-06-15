Gear
Published June 15, 2021

Build Your Dream Newspaper Job with LEGO’s Daily Bugle Set

Pictures of Spider-Man not included.

by Rachel Paige
lego

One of Marvel’s most iconic locations can now be yours — just some assembly required. 

Now available, the LEGO Daily Bugle 76178 – Spider-Man clocks in at a whopping 3,772 pieces along with 25 different Minifigures to populate the space, featuring both Marvel heroes and villains. Additionally, the set includes five exclusive characters to the set, along with Taxi Cab and Spider-Mobile vehicles. Not only that, but once assembled the completed build includes four highly detailed floors, as well as the roof and an exterior alley.

Once assembled, find the offices of demanding editor J. Jonah Jameson and Peter Parker, making it the ultimate build-and-display project for any Marvel enthusiast. And it stands over 32” high!

The 25 LEGO Minifigures included in the set are (deep breath…): Spider-Man, Peter Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, Green Goblin, Gwen Stacy, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Daredevil, Sandman, Aunt May, Venom, Carnage, Punisher, Ghost-Spider, Black Cat, Firestar, Blade, Miles Morales, Spider-Ham, Betty Brant, Robbie Robertson, Ben Urich, Bennie the Cab Driver, Amber Grant, and Ron Barney. Plus, Blade, J. Jonah Jameson, Punisher, Black Cat, and Daredevil are the exclusive ones.

lego

Snag the LEGO Daily Bugle set at ShopDisney.com now, and happy building!  

Games

Save the Universe (Probably) with 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

Comics

The Marvel Universe Descends Into Chaos in 'The Darkhold Alpha' #1

TV Shows

‘Loki’: How Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Renslayer Worked Her Way Up at the TVA

Movies

Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Team Up in New 'Black Widow' Clip

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 1

