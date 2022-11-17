Lids Announces New Lifestyle Collection Featuring Array of Marvel Characters

Today, global sports retailer Lids announced its collaboration with Marvel. The collaboration will include a product collection featuring characters from beloved Marvel franchises, including: The Avengers, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and X-Men.

The Lids x Marvel collection will also feature products showcasing characters from the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. All the different Marvel characters and motifs will be emblazoned on snapback hats, with additional headwear and apparel scheduled to roll out through the remainder of the year. The complete assortment will be available in both adult and youth sizing.

“Like many of us, Lids consumers are huge fans of Marvel, and through this collaboration, we’re looking forward to further uniting Marvel fans with hat enthusiasts,” said Michael Curmi, Vice President of Marketing at Lids. “This collection is the first of many exciting things to come as we plan to continue expanding this collaboration in the future and offer additional opportunities for consumers to connect with both Marvel and Lids.”

“Marvel and Lids aim to empower consumers to showcase their individuality and unlock their inner Super Hero,” said Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “Collaborating with one of today’s leading global sports retailers allows us to further enhance our lifestyle offerings - ensuring Marvel fans are engaged and stylish while representing their favorite Marvel characters.”

Select Lids x Marvel products will be available for purchase beginning November 2 at Lids retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Europe and will be available soon on Lids.com, LidsHatDrop.com, and Amazon.com. Additional product drops will be available throughout the remainder of the year. Visit blog.lids.com to find a retail location near you.