Become Your Favorite Marvel Hero with 'Marvel Dice Throne'
Dice Throne, The Op, and Marvel present a captivating new card and dice game!
Steel yourselves, Stalwarts! From the mighty makers of Dice Throne comes the brand-new card and dice game Marvel Dice Throne!
Marvel Dice Throne puts players inside the suits, cowls, and capes of the Marvel Universe's greatest heroes. Its quick setup, fast games, and variety of play make it easy to learn and endlessly fun for families, casual players, and dedicated board game enthusiasts alike.
How to Play
- Roll your hero’s custom dice up to 3 times to activate skills and abilities...
- Play cards to upgrade abilities or manipulate the dice to surprise your foe...
- Defeat your opponent for the win!
Every hero in Marvel Dice Throne adds an exciting new dimension to gameplay, with powerful new abilities such as Black Panther’s ‘Vibranium Suit’ and Captain Marvel’s ‘Cosmic Rays’. With all-new mechanisms and asymmetrical character designs, these heroes have been painstakingly designed and balanced to provide the most innovative, exciting, and thematic experience possible—allowing you to embody your favorite heroes like never before!
Inside Marvel Dice Throne, find...
- Eight different heroes, offering a broad range of different play styles, complexity levels, and personalities
- Multiple modes of play, including 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 2v2v2, or free-for-all
- Player boards, leaflets, and unique deck of cards for each hero, lavishly illustrated by Dice Throne co-creator and comic industry veteran Manny Trembley
- All 8 heroes 100% compatible with the entire Dice Throne ecosystem
- Exclusive Limited Edition deluxe, highly functional, Battle Chest storage system
Marvel Dice Throne’s Limited Edition eight hero Battle Chest is a Direct to Consumer exclusive available from Dice Throne. Retail versions will be available for retailers to purchase through The Op, including a 4-hero battle box featuring Scarlet Witch, Thor, Loki, and Miles Morales—and 2-hero battle boxes featuring Black Widow/Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel/Black Panther.
Check out Marvel Dice Throne for more!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
Nick Fury, Director of Espionage Agency S.H.I.E.L.D., Infiltrates 'Fortnite' to Combat the Cubes