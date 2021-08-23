The Next Round of Marvel Digital Comic Collectibles Arriving on VeVe

Marvel Entertainment and VeVe are back with a new round of classic Marvel Comics as NFTs!

Starting tomorrow, August 24, the following Marvel comic books arriving on VeVe shelves include:

Tuesday, August 24 at 8am PT : NEW MUTANTS #98

at : NEW MUTANTS #98 Wednesday, August 25 at 8am PT : HOUSE OF X #1

at : HOUSE OF X #1 Thursday, August 26 at 8am PT: MARVELS #1



Each comic's full issue is readable within the VeVe app and sold in blind boxes for $6.99. Each digital comic book will have FIVE versions of rarity:

COMMON – Classic Cover

– Classic Cover UNCOMMON – Vintage Variant

– Vintage Variant RARE – Hero Variant

– Hero Variant ULTRA RARE – Vibranium Variant

– Vibranium Variant SECRET RARE – True Believer Variant



Don't forget to act fast! If the Spider-Man Digital Statues, Captain America Marvel Mighty Figures, and First-Ever Marvel Digital Comic Collectibles launches are any indication, you'll want to be right there exactly on the hour!