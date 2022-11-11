Gear
Published November 11, 2022

Unbox New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Must Have Items

Experience the movie, in theaters now!

by Rachel Paige
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Cast Unboxing

Wakanda Forever! The latest film from Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes viewers back to the secluded, powerful nation — plus, underwater at some points, too.  

While you can’t necessarily pack your bags and visit Wakanda, let alone Talakon, fill that void with a slew of brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever items, now available across a variety of retailers. The cast of the movie recently got a peek at some of the new toys, figures, and buildable items. Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Dominique Thorne, and Tenoch Huerta can barely contain their excitement discovering some of these new products — and also immediately ask if they can bring everything home with them (shhh, don’t tell).  

Want to unbox some Black Panther: Wakanda Forever items yourself? Discover everything from apparel, to household goods, makeup, and more! 

black panther

Shop Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters. 

Wakanda Forever! Follow Black Panther on TwitterInstagramFacebook, and find Marvel now on TikTok! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Introducing the leader of the Talokan — Namor

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Director by Night' Is Streaming Now on Disney+

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Apparel, Accessories, Makeup, Toys, and More

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

'Monica Rambeau: Photon' #1 First Look Sends Monica into Battle with Spider-Man & Doctor Strange

Comics

The History of Black Panther and Namor

In this article: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Must Haves

Related

Games

MARVEL Strike Force Unveils Commander's Cache for The First Panther Events

Be ready when the Commander's Cache unlocks on November 14th at 1:00PM (PST)!

7 hours ago

1:00

Trailers & Extras

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Cast Unboxing

It’s time to see the cast of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unbox some Marvel Must Haves! Get tickets now and see the movie now playing in theaters: fandango.com/WakandaForever

7 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives at Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus around the world celebrates the release of the film with new character experiences and more!

9 hours ago

Gear

RockLove Launches Two New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Items

Snag Shuri’s earrings and a necklace of Riri’s Ironheart!

10 hours ago