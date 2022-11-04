Gear
Published November 4, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Apparel, Accessories, Makeup, Toys, and More

Experience the movie in theaters on November 11.

by Rachel Paige
black panther

Wakanda Forever! Ahead of the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Studios film, dozens of brand new items — ranging from apparel to accessories, home goods, hair products, figures and toys, along with makeup and so much more — are rolling out across stores for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.  

Whatever you’re looking for, you won’t need to travel to Wakanda to find it. In the image gallery below, find just a handful of what you’ll find on shelves and online tied to the movie, featuring so many returning favorite characters, along with some new ones, too. 

Shop Funkos, including Shuri, M’Baku, Namor, deluxe figures, and more. 

Discover a new wave of Marvel Legends, role-playing figures, board games and so much more, over at Hasbro Pulse.  

Looking to recreate scenes from the movie yourself? LEGO has not one but three brand new builds featuring locations and ships from the movie. 

Shuri, Okoye, and Nakia come to life like never before with three new World of EPI Fashion Dolls (which also won a Toy of the Year award!).

Actively Black has a new line of Wakanda Forever apparel.  

Train and play in style with a new ADIDAS collection for on and off the field. 

black panther

Find new Loungefly bags, Magic bands, ears, t-shirts, and more over at ShopDisney

Shop the whole Her Universe collection of Black Panther items at Hot Topic now. 

Pick up a Wakanda bomber jacket and more exclusive items at BoxLunch.

Explore new FUBU items for men and women.  

Dress like the Dora Milaje with new Loungefly bags and wallets. 

Get cozy with new Jay Franco bedding, towels, and pillows. 

Behold the beauty of Wakanda with the new MAC cosmetics line. 

Snag some luxury nails with Pear Nova.

Get ready for your next adventure with Young King haircare.

Fuel up with A Dozen Cousins rice.  

And power up with Blk and Bold Coffee. 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11. 

In this article: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri, Nakia, Namor, M'Baku, Okoye, Queen Ramonda, Namora, Attuma, Ironheart (Riri Williams)
1/

