Gear
Published June 6, 2021

Glorious New ‘Loki’ Items Arrive for Marvel Must Haves

Welcome to the TVA!

by Rachel Paige
loki

Marvel Must Haves is about to get a little mischievous. Loki is here, and he hasn’t just brought along some glorious purpose, but also a bevy of brand new products featuring the God of Mischief — and more! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Loki is finally stepping out of his big brother’s shadow, and what better way to do that with a brand new show on Disney+? Marvel Studio’s Loki is finally here, and not only is it burdened with glorious purpose, but some amazing new retro-y new items featuring Loki and his brand new job at the Time Variance Authority. Oh and everyone’s favorite ticking clock Miss Minutes, too.

Whether you’re looking for apparel, accessories, drinkware, home goods, pins, ears, or more, dive into some of the new Loki products in the gallery below! And don’t forget, Wednesdays are the new Fridays with episodes landing on the streaming service middle of that week. Stay tuned for more Loki Marvel Must Haves to arrive on Fridays! 

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Howard Stark, Pym Particles, Temporal Anomalies, and the History of the New Land

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

Writer Benjamin Percy on Crafting the World of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

Movies

It All Comes Down to Family in Latest 'Black Widow' Special Look

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Fanhome Releases Iron Man Mark III Armor Collectible for the First Time in the United States

Comics

The X-Men's World Goes Up in Flames in Jonathan Hickman's 'Inferno'

In this article: Loki, Loki, Marvel Must Haves, Loki Must Haves, Disney+
1/
Miss Minutes Stainless Steel Drink Bottle, Vacuum insulated & Double Wall, 24oz / Amazon

Related

1:00

Trailers & Extras

Owen Wilson Joins the MCU | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+

There's a new agent in town. Owen Wilson joins the MCU as Agent Mobius in Marvel Studios' Loki, and Original Series streaming this Wednesday on Disney+.

12 hours ago

TV Shows

Owen Wilson Describes the ‘Loki Lectures’ Tom Hiddleston Gave Him on Set

A New behind-the-scenes featurette dives into Agent Mobius.

21 hours ago

Comics

7 Things to Know About Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman)

Get to know Jessica Drew who has gone on to work as a spy, private detective, and Super Hero!

3 days ago

Comics

What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This June

The ‘Alien’ invasion begins. Get the full list of digital comics hitting MU this month.

4 days ago