New Marvel Pride Collection Arrives at shopDisney

Ahead of the start of Pride Month, which kicks off in a few short weeks on the very first day of June, shopDisney has released 2022’s Marvel Pride Collection featuring brand new looks and designs featuring some of the strongest Marvel Heroes.

As shared by the Disney Parks Blog, this year’s Disney Pride Collection was designed by members and allies of the community, for members and allies of the community. Additionally, all proceeds from purchases made between now and June 30 ​​will be donated to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ youth and families. Learn more about the organizations and their impactful work at TWDCPrideCollection.com.

This year's collection includes t-shirts for both adults and kids, showcasing all that it means to be a Super Hero — power, heroic, courage, strong, protect, and bold — in addition to Marvel icons in a rainbow motif. Plus, find a new Loungefly backpack and a set of limited release pins, too.

Discover the Marvel Pride Collection in the gallery below, and shop it all (plus additional Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars items) at shopDisney now.