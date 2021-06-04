Marvel to Launch Official 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE' Tabletop Role-Playing Game in 2022
Use the all-new D616 game system to embody your favorite Super Heroes and Super Villains like never before!
The MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will be available starting spring 2022 wherever graphic novels and books are sold.
BE A PART OF THE MARVEL MULTIVERSE! Coming next year, Marvel will release an all-new MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME, beginning with an introductory Playtest Rulebook that will put the Marvel Universe in the hands of Marvel and tabletop RPG fans everywhere!
Building on decades of thrilling characters and stories from Marvel Comics, the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will unveil a thrilling glimpse into the full scope of the Marvel Multiverse. Players will finally be able to take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes – or create entirely new ones – to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe!
Packed with illustrations from Marvel’s amazing comic book artists, the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will include full profiles for fans to become their favorite Avengers, mutants, and other heroes, including:
- Spider-Man
- Black Panther
- Captain America
- Thor
- Captain Marvel
- Ms. Marvel
- Wolverine
- Storm
- And many more!
Written and co-designed by award-winning and New York Times best-selling author Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest), the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will introduce players to the all-new D616 System, an accessible and easy-to-learn system for newcomers to tabletop RPGs and a natural evolution for those familiar with the most popular tabletop role-playing games on the market. Use Might, Agility, Resilience, Vigilance, Ego, and Logic to win the day, and discover your true abilities as you face impossible odds!
“As a lifelong Marvel fan and gamer, this project is a dream come true,” said Forbeck. “Fortunately, after writing a couple editions of The Marvel Encyclopedia and designing tabletop games professionally for over 30 years, I feel ready to help make this the best Marvel TTRPG experience ever. I can’t wait for everyone to have the chance to play it!”
Marvel and tabletop RPG fans who pick up and play the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will have an opportunity to help shape the game with a chance to offer feedback on the rules before its full release in 2023! More details will be coming soon.
Stay tuned for more information this fall about the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK.
MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK TPB
Written by MATT FORBECK
Cover by IBAN COELLO
On Sale March 2022
© 2021 MARVEL
