Marvel to Launch Official 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE' Tabletop Role-Playing Game in 2022

The MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will be available starting spring 2022 wherever graphic novels and books are sold.

BE A PART OF THE MARVEL MULTIVERSE! Coming next year, Marvel will release an all-new MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME, beginning with an introductory Playtest Rulebook that will put the Marvel Universe in the hands of Marvel and tabletop RPG fans everywhere!

Building on decades of thrilling characters and stories from Marvel Comics, the MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK will unveil a thrilling glimpse into the full scope of the Marvel Multiverse. Players will finally be able to take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes – or create entirely new ones – to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe!