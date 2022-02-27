Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Adidas Originals Sneaker Collection Now Available
Pick up the freshest kicks in the galaxy with the new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Adidas Originals Sneaker Collection!
If you're going to travel back and forth across the galaxy, why not do it in style? The Guardians of the Galaxy are no strangers to tracking down rare items, and no surprise, they've each landed some pretty fresh kicks to match their signature styles!
Coming off winning Adventure Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Story at the 25th Annual DICE Awards, we’re excited to reveal that select silhouettes in the Adidas Originals Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy sneaker collection are available now. Additional sneakers will be rolling out over the next few months across the globe. Be sure to check the adidas website for the latest timing in your region.
Here are the dates for the United States:
Star-Lord Forum 84 Hi Off White colorway
Early access for Creator’s Club Gamechangers and Icons now, publicly available February 27
B-ball model gets updated for epic video game adventure. Out of this world kicks for real fans everywhere. The Forum Hi 84 sneaker pays homage to our favorite intergalactic outlaw Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. The hi-top model sports a classic '80s strap, X-cross logo detail and a Star-Lord logo so everyone knows who you're repping. A collector's item for sure, this silhouette actually appears in the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game where a young Star-Lord wears the retro kicks himself. With the Star-Lord's sneakers at your service, no matter what situation comes your way, you'll always land on your feet. In style, of course.
Star-Lord Forum Mid Mystery Red colorway
Early access for Creator’s Club Gamechangers and Icons now, publicly available February 27
Old skool model ready for new heroes. Inspired by Star-Lord's original look from the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game, the colorway pays homage to the "So Called Leader" of the Guardians band. The Forum Mid sports a quilted nubuck vamp, a debossed leather hangtag as well as a mix of leather and suede on the upper. The '80's inspired high top strap leaves your feet feeling secure, so you never miss a beat. If you're going to save the world, you might as well look good doing it.
Rocket Raccoon ZX 1K Boost
Early access for Creator’s Club Gamechangers and Icons now, publicly available February 27
An adidas signature shoe gets a Marvel makeover. Crafty, versatile and clever. All adjectives that apply to you, of course, but most importantly to Rocket and his edition of the ZX 1K Boost shoes. These lightweight shoes are designed for optimum comfort thanks to their innovative half BOOST, half EVA midsole. The sneakers sport a debossed leather hangtag, a pull tab and classic 3-Stripes. The speedlace system allows for quick and easy tying, suitable for humans and intergalactic outlaws on their next chaotic galaxy-saving mission. You got this. Probably.
Drax Ozelia
Early access for Creator’s Club Gamechangers and Icons now, publicly available February 27
A disruptive model fit for the destroyer. Ozelia's bold silhouette meets Drax's destructive energy for this limited-edition model. Wake up and choose chaos with fearsome graphics and reflective accents inspired by the alien scarification markings found on our humongous hero. The Ozelia 3-Stripes, 'Guardians' logo on the tongue elevates the model and adiprene cushioning on the outsole allows for comfort. Whether on land or onboard the Milano, with Drax's Ozelia you'll be ready for anything the universe throws at you. No, not literally.
Gamora ZX 2K Boost 2.0
Available April 14
A sleek silhouette for the fearless. Inspired by "The Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy", this silhouette reflects Gamora's sharp style and unmatched precision. The Gamora ZX 2K BOOST shoes feature a reflective upper in homage to the heroine's icy cool personality. With a Boost midsole for energy return and comfort, you can head out in complete confidence, whatever your mission is.
Groot NMD_R1 TR
Available April 14
A tactile and versatile NMD runner. A powerful force of nature like Groot needs a sneaker that can take on anything. The NMD_R1 Trail shoes feature impossibly comfortable BOOST technology and the Continental®️ trail outsole offers grip. An earthy suede mudguard and franchise details on the tongue and sockliner make it clear where your allegiances lie, whilst the vamp is boldly emblazoned with the words "I AM GROOT", ensuring you never forget your roots.
Read up about how the sneakers were designed in our previous post. Good luck grabbing a pair modeled after your favorite Guardian!
Follow @MarvelGames, @GOTGTheGame, and @adidas for the latest information. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo platforms.
