Marvel Launches New Design Collection App on Shopify

Marvel, one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, today announced the launch of the Marvel Design Collection app on Shopify, powered by Mad Engine Global. Marvel is the first major entertainment company to curate a lifestyle catalog for Shopify merchants, who can now offer officially licensed Marvel lifestyle products to their customers.



“Marvel continues to explore new and innovative ways to maximize distribution for our franchises, and Shopify represents another milestone as part of our overall business evolution and innovation strategy,” said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing.



"We’re excited to welcome Marvel and Mad Engine Global to the Shopify App Store, joining our ecosystem of partners who help Shopify merchants further enhance and customize their commerce offerings," said Glen Coates, VP Product, Shopify. "The Marvel fanbase is incredibly passionate, and giving our merchants the ability to connect with those fans by offering officially licensed, high-quality products is a win-win for independent brands and consumers.”



A tribute to Marvel’s Super Hero icons, Mad Engine Global, a leader in graphic and licensed apparel, will manufacture and distribute the officially licensed products.



“Mad Engine Global first collaborated with Marvel more than 20 years ago, bringing to life fresh design concepts and trendy products,” said Danish Gajiani, CEO, Mad Engine Global. “We’re thrilled that two decades later, our relationship continues to thrive and we’re now able to work with Shopify and its merchants to help introduce the Marvel x Mad Engine Global collection to a new set of vendors.”



Sunrise Integration, a Shopify partner, developed and honed the Marvel Design Collection app, available now in the Shopify App Store.