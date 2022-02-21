Gear
Published February 21, 2022

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: New Worthy LEGO and Hasbro Items Arrive

Experience the movie in theaters on July 8!

by Rachel Paige
thor

Climb aboard, because The Goat Boat is about to set sail! Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, LEGO has revealed the first building set inspired by the upcoming film. Join Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg onboard the mighty Viking ship as it soars through the skies. And it certainly wouldn’t be known as The Goat Boat if not for the two legendary goats at the helm! 

That’s not the only brand new item revealed for the upcoming fourth Thor film. During a segment on Good Morning America, viewers also got a glimpse of some brand new Hasbro figures and toys, including three new additions to the Titan Hero Series and battle FX roleplay items. Whether you’re looking to channel your inner Thor, Mighty Thor, or even Korg, there’s something for everyone — find all the new items in the image gallery below! 

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) return to their roles and are joined by Christian Bale, who will portray the villain Gorr the God Butcher

Taika Waititi returns as director for the movie, and previously revealed, "When we were shooting [Thor:] Ragnarok, I was reading one storyline by Jason Aaron, called THE MIGHTY THOR. And for those of you that don't know that storyline, it's incredible and full of emotion and love and thunder. And it introduces, for the first time, a female Thor,” confirming that Jane Foster, played by Portman, will become the Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder.

Experience Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters July 8, 2022. 

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here

New 'Moon Knight' Spot and Poster Debut During the Big Game

Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine

Redeeming Justice … Like Lightning! The All-New Thunderbolts!

'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Nic Stone

