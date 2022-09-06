New Collection from The Prince's Trust Celebrates the Women of Marvel

The Prince’s Trust collection has launched a brand new collection celebrating the Women of Marvel! Now available at shopDisney.co.uk, the new items are the result of an incredible journey by a group of young, aspiring product designers who collaborated with Marvel and Prince's Trust, as part of a brand new two-week programme that kicked off in spring 2022.

A behind-the-scenes video, which you can watch below, provides first hand insight about the program, showing how the young people helped contribute to the design of the Women of Marvel-themed product, as well as what they got up to as part of their six-month Disney mentorship and what it was like to see the designs IRL for the first time!

This range of Marvel products is now available at shopDisney.co.uk and at selected Disney Stores. To support the partnership, and the work of The Prince’s Trust, Disney will contribute £100,000 for each year of the program, to help even more young people fulfill their potential.

This not-for-profit initiative with The Princes Trust is part of Disney’s global social purpose commitment which sees Disney working to provide inspiration and opportunity to help young people reach their potential. For more details visit: www.thewaltdisneycompany.eu

Find the whole collection in the image gallery below!