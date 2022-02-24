New Ruggable Collection Brings Your Favorite Super Heroes Home

Ruggable, the first patented machine-washable rug, unveiled a new collection of one-of-a-kind designs inspired by your favorite Marvel Super Heroes. The collection includes 28 chenille rugs featuring characters such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America and is available in 10 sizes: 2x3, 2.5x7, 2.5x10, 3x5, 5x7, 6x9, 8x10, 9x12, 6’ Round, and 8’ Round.

With a variety of both subtle and daring designs, the new Marvel rug collection was created for all. Whether you’re a young, old, new, or lifetime fan, you are bound to discover a design that blends your love for these characters perfectly with a range of decor styles. Using Ruggable’s 2-piece Rug System, the durable rugs are designed to add energetic, eye-catching hues and inspiration to your living spaces, all while handling any of life’s messes.

“Partnering with an iconic brand like Marvel has been such a blast for our team,” said Jeneva Bell, Ruggable Founder and President. “Growing up with many of Marvel’s characters, our team is beyond thrilled to finally bring these designs to life and offer a new way to bring the fandom into the home. ”

Wondering what you'll find in the collection, which are available now at ruggable.com? Dive into the image gallery below to discover some of the new designs!